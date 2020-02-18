[france-confirms-1st-circumstance-of-ruinous-tomato-virus]

AFP factfile on a new virus which can devastate tomato crops with map of nations afflicted.

PARIS, Feb 18 — Tomato plants in France’s much-west Finistere region have been contaminated with a destructive virus that can lead to total crops currently being wasted, the agriculture ministry stated yesterday.

A farm experienced been isolated and greenhouses entire of tomatoes would be destroyed, as there is no regarded remedy, it claimed.

The tomato brown rugose fruit virus, recognized as ToBRFV, leads to rough discoloured patches on the fruit that render it unsellable — and officials warned before that its spread would have “major economic consequences” for farmers.

The virus, which is not unsafe to human beings, was very first documented in 2014 at greenhouses in Israel in advance of it unfold to Europe and The united states.

“We have received the final results from the French Company for Food stuff, Environmental and Occupational Overall health and Basic safety of the samples from the Finistere and… they have been contaminated by the virus,” the ministry stated.

Growers in Spain and Italy — the EU’s most important tomato producers — have been affected, as have some in the US and Mexico, and Britain declared its very first instances past July.

Germany managed to eradicate an outbreak in a number of greenhouses by ripping out the vegetation and destroying them, and then treating the soil with disinfectants.

France promised in early February to have out hundreds of checks on crops and seeds, on top rated of frequent inspections. — AFP