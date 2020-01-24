France confirms 2 cases of coronavirus while the outbreak spreads to Europe, the US and elsewhere

France announced two confirmed cases of the deadly new virus from China on Friday, the first reported in Europe, and the health minister said new cases were likely to follow.

Health Minister Agnès Buzyn said that both sick people had traveled to China. They were admitted to hospital, one in Paris and the other in the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

Partly because of the open borders of Europe, the minister said that she expects more things.

“We see how difficult it is in today’s world to close the borders. In reality, it is not possible,” said Buzyn.

“We have two issues,” she added. “We will probably have other cases.”

Buzyn said that speed when diagnosing new cases will be essential to slow the spread of the virus. She said she believes that one reason why France is the first European country to confirm cases is that it has developed a test that allows doctors to quickly diagnose the sick.

“You have to treat an epidemic like you would a fire; that is, find the source very quickly,” she said.

One of the sick people, a 48-year-old man, passed Wuhan, the Chinese epicenter for the virus, before traveling to France on Wednesday, the minister said. That person has been admitted to the hospital in Bordeaux.

The other person is admitted to a large city hospital in Paris. The minister said that person also went to China, but that she had little other information about the case. It was confirmed shortly before she spoke at a press conference.

The Bordeaux patient was in contact with about 10 people before being cared for, the minister said. French authorities want to contact them.

The minister urged people who suspected they had fallen ill to call emergency services and stay home to prevent the virus from spreading. She said those who came in contact with the Bordeaux patient would be told the same.

A woman with a protective face mask delivers a brochure about the corona virus in Hong Kong on Friday. China broadened its unprecedented, open-ended lockdowns to around 23 million people on Friday to try to contain a deadly new virus. (Achmad Ibrahim / The Associated Press)

Distribution to other countries

The number of confirmed cases around the world has risen sharply to more than 850, most of them in China. At least 26 people have died, all in China.

The vast majority of cases were in and around Wuhan or concerned people who visited the city or had personal connections with the infected.

In total, fewer than two dozen cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China, in Hong Kong, Macao, the United States, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.

On Friday, the US reported their second case involving a Chicago woman in her sixties who was admitted to hospital after returning from China.

The patient traveled to Wuhan at the end of December and flew back to Chicago last Monday, according to the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

She is in hospital quarantine and “stable,” the CDC said. The woman has not attended public transportation since her return or attended mass meetings, state officials said.

“Although CDC considers this a serious public health threat based on current information, the immediate health risk to the general American public from 2019-nCoV is currently considered low.”