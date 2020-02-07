France fails at Deliveroo for “undeclared work” lawsuit | money

A biker with a Deliveroo backpack will drive to downtown Barcelona on July 23, 2019. – Reuters picture

PARIS, October 30 / PRNewswire / – A French court found the British food delivery group Deliveroo guilty of a cyclist for “undeclared work”.

A Paris Labor Court judge said paying the worker as an independent contractor rather than a regular worker was “an attempt to circumvent labor law,” his lawyer Kevin Mention told AFP after the verdict was announced late Thursday.

After joining the platform in 2015, the deliverer asked for a full-time contract the following year, which was refused.

The court ordered Deliveroo to pay the cyclist € 30,000 (RM 136,090) in damages.

“It is the first time that Deliveroo has had to re-qualify a contract in France,” said a spokesman for the service, adding, “we will review the decision and may appeal.”

“Our deliverers tell us that they want to decide when, where and if they want to work, and we’ll let them do it,” he added.

However, he admitted that in this case the cyclist was still paid by the hour, whereas Deliveroo now pays for each delivery after adjusting the time and distance.

In Belgium, too, Deliveroo has been accused of paying wages tax on thousands of people supplying meals, while the Spanish authorities said they avoided social security contributions of EUR 1.2 million by refusing to consider workers as workers ,

It was mentioned that he plans to initiate “around 50 additional lawsuits against Deliveroo” and others against the competing supply groups Frichti and Stuart.

Deliveroo was founded in 2013 and now supplies customers in more than 200 cities in 12 countries with food.

The decision comes because Deliveroo is being investigated by the UK regulator to sell a stake in US online giant Amazon. – AFP