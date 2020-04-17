France finds more than 1,000 coronavirus cases on the carrier

PARIS >> The French navy is investigating how coronaviruses infect more than 1,000 sailors on the Charles Charles de Gaulle airline, amid growing pressure on government leaders to explain how it could have happened.

The ship, France’s largest carrier and ship in its navy, has been undergoing a long disinfection process since returning to its home base five days ago.

One remains in intensive care and some 20 others are hospitalized, marine spokesman Cmdr. Eric Lavault told the Associated Press.

Two of the four U.S. marines serving aboard Charles de Gaulle as part of an exchange program also tested positive, according to a U.S. Navy statement. A British sailor was aboard another vessel, Lavault said, refusing to reveal the fisherman’s health status.

Lavault insisted that the aircraft commander sought to increase the physical distance between the crew on the vessel, where there was no testing equipment and for most of its three months on operations, no masks.

It is “very difficult to apply distance social measures … on a combat vessel,” Lavault said. But “crew safety is the first concern. A combat ship, especially an airline, is nothing without its crew.”

A similar outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt and a discussion of how the crisis at sea-health was handled led to the termination of its commander and the resignation this month of the acting secretary of the US Navy.

The French navy has escaped the great controversy so far, but the defense ministry and the head of the French military’s health arms have been questioned today about the infections in parliamentary hearings.

Defense Minister Florence Parly said lawmakers had 1,081 of the 2,300 people aboard the Charles de Gaulle and its escort vessels tested positive so far – almost half their staff overall.

While the virus has immobilized the ship immensely and importantly, Parly insists that otherwise “our strength continues to ensure the defense of our land at sea, under the sea, on land and in the air.”

An investigation to return to the personal path is underway. Lavault noted that the carrier had made a call to the French port of Brest, on the Atlantic Ocean, was in the North Sea as part of a “naval diplomacy” mission with NATO partners, and was suspended from the island. Chip during an operation in there. Eastern Mediterranean Sea to join in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Journalists boarded the vessel at one point.

“All the hypotheses are on the table,” Lavault said.

So far, 350 crew members have been grilling over their movements on and off the vessel, according to Lavault.

The defense minister defended the decision to allow the ship to stop in Brest in mid-March, though France had already ordered all schools closed to combat the virus and the government was preparing prisoner measures. Hours after the ship left, President Emmanuel Macron announced a nationwide lockdown, among the strictest in Europe.

With nearly 2,000 sailors on the carrier alone, there is a steady flow of people frequenting the infirmary. In the North Sea, temperatures sometimes fall to -5 degrees Celsius (23 F), he said.

The number of infections “rose exponentially” from about April 4-5, and lung scans were taken on suspected cases, Lavault said.

“It is from this date that the commander decides to alert Marine headquarters to propose termination of operation, a decision taken immediately by the (defense) minister,” he said.

The plane returned to its home base in the Mediterranean port of Toulon on April 12.

“We are and will be transparent” about the health situation, the health director Maryline Gygax Genero told the parliamentary commission.

Lavault said the carrier was being cleaned top to bottom, first with high pressure water of 140 F, then with an anti-viral product, a process that could take weeks. He said the goal is to bring the carrier back to sea sometime in May.

France was among the country’s most hit virus, with over 18,000 deaths confirmed as of today and over 100,000 cases reported. As France heads to a second month in prison, the head of the national health agency said today that the country is seeing “a slow but regular decline” in the virus, with the number of hospitalizations and people in intensive care. continue to drop.