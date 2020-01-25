France has confirmed three cases of viruses from China, the first in Europe

PARIS (AP) – France announced on Friday the first cases of the deadly new virus from China outside of Asia and the United States. The country’s health minister called for Europe to be prepared for other new cases of the spreading epidemic that need to be combated wildfire.

The three confirmed cases, Europe’s first, concerned all people who had traveled to China, where hundreds of people fell ill and more than two dozen died.

The first two French cases were announced by Health Minister Agnes Buzyn at a hastily convened press conference on Friday evening. The third was announced in a statement from her ministry about three hours later. All three were hospitalized in isolation – two in Paris, the other in the southwestern city of Bordeaux. The third sick person is a parent of one of the first two diagnosed people, the Ministry said.

Partly because of Europe’s open borders, the minister said she expected more cases.

“We see how difficult it is to close the borders in today’s world. In reality it is not possible, ”she said.

“We’ll probably have other cases.”

According to Buzyn, the rapid diagnosis of new cases is crucial to slow the spread of the virus. She said the likely reason France has the first European cases is because it quickly developed a test that doctors can use to quickly diagnose sick people.

“You have to treat an epidemic like a fire, which means you have to find the source very quickly,” she said. “We identified the first positive cases very quickly.”

One of the sick, a 48-year-old man, went through Wuhan, China’s epicenter, before traveling to France on Wednesday, the minister said. He’s been in the hospital in Bordeaux since Thursday. She said he was a French citizen who had traveled to China for work and lived in the Bordeaux region.

The Ministry of Health did not provide the age, nationality, or other personal information of the other two people hospitalized in Paris, except that they had traveled to China. The first case in Paris was confirmed at her press conference just minutes before the announcement by Buzyn. The other was still under investigation and was only confirmed late Friday evening.

The ministry said efforts are underway to find all those who came in close contact with the three patients. They are instructed to limit their contacts with other people to curb the spread of the outbreak.

The minister said that the Bordeaux patient had had contact with about 10 people before he was admitted.

The minister asked people suspected of being ill to call emergency services and stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus. She said those who came into contact with the sick patients would also be informed.

“It is important to control the fire as quickly as possible. This results in the need to compile medical histories and find people who have been in contact with the patient,” she said.

“We will do everything we can to stem this epidemic,” she promised.

The French minister promised “total transparency” when the country fought the outbreak and said her ministry would publish daily news updates “so that there is no false information on social networks.”

She said public information was “the most effective barrier” against the spread of the virus, more than measuring temperatures at airports and other entry points to test if they have a fever. Such tests are easy to fool and offer a false sense of security, she said.

“People only need to take aspirin 15 minutes before landing to stop getting a fever,” she said.

The number of confirmed cases around the world has risen sharply to over 850, most of them in China. There were at least 25 deaths, all in China.

The vast majority of cases were in and around Wuhan, or were people who visited the city or had personal connections to infected people.

In total, fewer than two dozen cases outside of mainland China have been confirmed in Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The United States reported its second case, which was a Chicago woman in the 1960s who was hospitalized when she returned from China. It has been reported that she is fine.