France is moving ahead with local and election elections despite the pandemic

PARIS (AP) – France is holding national elections on Sunday to elect all mayors and other local leaders despite a crackdown on public meetings due to the new virus.

Voting stations opened when a drastic new order came into force, closing all restaurants, museums and most shops in France to stop the coronavirus. The country has about 4,500 cases, including 91 people who have died.

President Emmanuel Macron has decided to upset the election amid concerns that he will not be democratic. But it is expected that the virus will sharply reduce turnout.

The government ordered unprecedented health measures in the polling stations.

Organizers are instructed to allow a one-meter (about three-foot) gap between the people in the lines, and to provide soaps or gel with alcohol and disinfecting towels for the voting machines. Voters were asked to bring their own pens to sign the ballot.

Press Associated journalists observed the uneven application of the rules in different constituencies.

Sunday’s election is the first round of two-round elections for leadership of all 35,000 French communes, some of only a few dozen. Voters will choose from the lists of candidates for mayoral and town hall candidates.

If no list obtains the absolute majority in the first round, all lists receiving more than 10% of the votes will qualify for the second round, currently scheduled for March 22.

While most voters cast votes based on local considerations, the election is a significant gauge of public sentiment before the 2022 presidential election.

Sunday’s vote is a tough challenge for Macron’s 3-year-old centrist party, which is running for the first time in a municipal election and has no local roots in France yet. His government is also unpopular, following months of protests against the yellow vest movement against perceived social injustice and several weeks of strikes and protests against a planned pension review.

The conservative Republican party, the Greens party, the populist National Rally and the struggling Socialists are also betting on greater seats to strengthen or save their national political foundations.

The main battleground is Paris, the mayor of which is an influential figure in French politics and will oversee the 2024 Olympics.

