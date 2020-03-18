France, Italy consider nationalization of carriers affected by coronavirus

Both the French and Italian governments are studying measures to stem the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak, including the possible nationalization of large airlines.

The French Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, said this week that the government of President Emmanuel Macron would take all steps necessary to mitigate the economic effects of the nation-wide coronavirus outbreak.

During a press conference, Le Maire stated in a comment posted by Ouest France: “I will not hesitate to use all the tools available to me for companies attacking the markets.”

“It can go through recapitalization, it can go through capital investments, it can even use the term nationalization if needed. We will use all means at our disposal.”

The Italian government has also made a similar statement this week with the Cabinet, saying in a statement that it will seriously study the nationalization of the Italian airline Alitalia.

The council said it would provide “the creation of a new company fully controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, or controlled by a company with a majority, even indirect, public participation.”

Of the € 600 million of aid packages for the Italian airline industry, most of the cash will go to keep Alitalia afloat.

The announcements from the two governments come just days after Swedish economist Joakim Bornold warned that the Scandinavian airline SAS could also face a potential bankruptcy due to the coronavirus effect on the Swedish stock market and other markets globally.

“SAS probably won’t survive without help. A capital injection from homeowners feels inevitable. At the same time, the entire European aviation industry is in urgent need of consolidation … The coronavirus could very well be the beginning of such a process and SAS will probably disappear in a group of ‘bigger aviation,’ he said.

