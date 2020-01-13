France promises more troops as the crisis gets deeper into sub-Saharan Africa

In Niger, the poorest country in the world, war looks like this.

On Tuesday, January 7, hundreds of men rode motorbikes in a military camp in Niger and launched a major mortar and rocket attack. The attackers were Islamic extremists. The fight lasted for hours. At the end, at least 89 soldiers were dead, along with more than 70 attackers.

On Monday, January 13, the president of the country declared national mourning for three days and dismissed the chief of staff of the army. The same day he was in Pau, France, where he met French President Emmanuel Macron, who is concerned about the escalating violence in the region.

Next door, in Mali and Burkina Faso, the military situation is even worse. And this despite the presence of 4,500 French special forces in Mali since 2013, on a mission called “Barkhane”, sent to clean up the extremists who took over Timbuktu and central Mali and imposed sharia law in 2012.

The French pushed them out of Timbuktu and now say they win. The French army minister told the National Assembly last year that by 2018, Barkhane had “eliminated” more than 600 extremist hunters.

The French are not alone. In Gao, in West Mali, a huge UN base houses 13,000 soldiers from more than 20 countries. More than 1,250 Canadian soldiers, 200 at the same time, equipped with eight helicopters, served in Gao until 1 September 2019, where they carried out medical evacuations and transported passengers and cargo.

Coffins are honored during a funeral ceremony on November 20, 2019, in Gao, Mali. The number of attacks on military targets and civilians has increased dramatically in the past year. (Mali army via AP / The Associated Press)

Yet the number of attacks on military targets and civilians has increased dramatically in the past year. The effects are devastating. According to a UN report in November, more than 1,500 civilians have been killed in Mali and Burkina Faso since January 2019, and more than one million people have now fled their homes in the countries of the region.

The leaders of those five countries – Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mauritania – went to Pau, a small town in southern France, on January 13 to meet Macron. France lost 13 soldiers in a crash of two helicopters during an anti-extremist mission in November. Seven of them came from the military base in Pau.

Macron reads the riot act

The main reason for the Pau meeting was that Macron read the riot. His message to the presidents was that his soldiers needed more help from their troops and France needed less criticism from local voices on the ground. There have been small demonstrations in Bamako, the capital of Mali, against the continuing French military presence.

But in Gao, which I visited earlier this year, there is no criticism of the UN or France. Thousands of people forced to flee their homes in central Mali blame the “bandits,” as they call extremists. They are grateful for the protective umbrella that the troops offer in their huge camp.

French president Emmanuel Macron, in the center left, visits soldiers from Operation Barkhane, the largest overseas military operation in France, in Gao, North Mali, on May 19, 2017. France has been in the region for seven years and can dozens more years. (Christophe Petit Tesson / The Associated Press)

The problem is that the 4,500 French soldiers are fighting in a larger area than Europe. The UN soldiers do not fight, but patrol.

An addition to the problem is, according to Mathieu Pellerin, a Paris-based expert in sub-Saharan Africa, that extremists are now far from a united group. Some are aligned with al-Queda and one of the groups active in bombing civilian targets and kidnapping is called al-Qaeda in Maghreb or AQIM. But some are not even religiously motivated, but have tribal, economic or just criminal goals.

The African leaders grumble privately that from their arrival in 2013 the French simply did it alone. The French goal, they muttered, was simply to protect themselves and Europe against an African threat.

Migration a greater interest in France

“The French say they may have to be there for 30 years,” explains Marie-Roger Biloa, an analyst for African affairs in Paris, “because they must ensure that” jihadists “do not flow to Europe, which would lead to more migration and refugees who are also going to Europe. “

Migration – that is the threat that Europeans do not like to talk about, but are willing to pay heavily.

Agadez is a famous city in the Niger desert, known for hundreds of years for its large mosque, built in 1515 and the largest mudstone structure in the world. It was also a well-known trade and smugglers route.

At the start of the last decade, that route exploded and became a huge magnet for refugees fleeing conflicts in countries such as Sudan, South Sudan, Cameroon and Nigeria. These people would pay smugglers healthy amounts to bring them illegally to Libya and Algeria, and from there they would try to cross the Mediterranean to Europe.

Sierra Leone migrants expelled from Algeria await repatriation at a center for international migration organization in Agadez, Niger, on 5 June 2018. The EU pays Niger for cutting off smuggling routes to Europe. (Jerome Delayé The Associated Press)

In 2015, the European Union devised a plan. Niger would ban smuggling and the EU would pay the Niger government for smothering the Agadez smuggling route. Over a four-year period, the government will have paid more than $ 1.5 billion Cdn to close this deal.

Seeing Agadez after that deal was sealed, as I did more than a year ago, is seeing a city gasping for economic breath. Smuggling was his lifeblood. Instead, thousands of migrants and refugees have now been stranded, supported by the UN and other agencies, many of whom live on mattresses in vestigial shelters, exposed to the cruel desert weather.

Anger grows. Agadez migrants have rebelled more than once, burning shelters and demanded to be heard and treated better.

The crisis in the sub-Saharan region is growing. The French president has urged his African counterparts for more efforts and his European partners for more money.

After the Pau meeting, Macron announced that France would send another 220 soldiers to strengthen the Barkhane contingent. France and the armies of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger will coordinate their efforts against the extremists. But a slightly larger military power and money pots have only postponed a larger explosion in the most oppressed corner of the world.