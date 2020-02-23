[france-stands-by-greece-about-tensions-in-aegean-sea:-french-protection-minister]



ATHENS (Reuters) – France will stand by Greece and Cyprus, supporting both of those in their disputes with Turkey above maritime zones in the Mediterranean, French Defence Minister Florence Parly was quoted indicating in a Greek newspaper on Sunday.

Greece and Turkey are at odds around a host of concerns ranging from mineral rights in the Aegean Sea to ethnically break up Cyprus. Tensions are also functioning superior because of Turkish drilling off Cyprus and the European Union has well prepared sanctions towards Turkey in reaction.

“France intends to stand by Greece and assist it to confront a number of tensions in the Aegean and the jap Mediterranean,” Parly advised To Vima newspaper in an interview.

She said French President Emmanuel Macron was crystal clear when he fulfilled Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in late January that Paris and Athens ended up established to strengthen their protection cooperation.

A Greek navy frigate is by now escorting French plane carrier Charles De Gaulle in its functions in the Mediterranean.

“France supports Greece and Cyprus on the issue of respecting their sovereignty in maritime zones and condemns, collectively with its European associates, Turkey’s absence of respect of these essential guidelines,” Parly explained to the paper.

Athens has been angered by an accord involving Libya and Turkey signed on Nov. 27 that maps out a sea boundary involving the two countries near to the Greek island of Crete, contacting the accord a blatant violation of global regulation.

Turkey and the internationally acknowledged govt of Libya signed the accord defining their boundaries and a offer on expanded protection and army cooperation, a action Ankara reported was shielding its rights. [nL8N2882ZR]

Greece has termed the accord absurd mainly because it ignores the existence of Crete among the coasts of Turkey and Libya.

Parly said the accord involving Turkey and Libya is a cause of substantial concern. “This accord sets the pursuits and protection of the location in threat. It does not have any lawful benefit and is not in line with global legislation,” Parly explained to the paper.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Modifying by David Holmes