Romain Ntamack was in Paris with the bonus points and secured France a weak victory of 35:22 against Italy with five attempts.

The flight half of Toulouse had a mixed afternoon and struggled with its strong wind kick-off caused by storm Ciara.

AFP or licensor

Romain Ntamack played for France on Sunday

However, the 20-year-old did well for Les Bleus’ fourth goal when Fabien Galthie’s men scored two of two wins and Ireland was the only other team to join with a 100 percent record in the competition.

Teddy Thomas, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt, Ntamack and Baptiste Serin all cross for the French, who led to victory despite several phases of unpredictable attack.

The wasp’s electric wing, Matteo Minozzi, hooker Federico Zani and Mattia Bellini tried the fighting Azzurri, but Franco Smith’s team still lost 24th in a row to Six Nations.

France has not won the Six Nations since the 2010 Grand Slam, but after adding this ultimately simple win over Italy to England’s scalping, hopes will be high that the drought can end.

The men of the new head coach Galthie will be put to the test on February 22 in Wales.

Defense coach Shaun Edwards’ return to his old principality stadium will undoubtedly be critical to the overall composition of the tournament.

Getty Images – Getty

Fabien Galthies defeated Italy

Les Bleus came under control early, Thomas snapped in after proper preparation.

Flanker Ollivon then doubled the number of attempts by the hosts and struck the line from close range.

Ntamack struggled with the ball from the tee in the increasingly stormy conditions, and a small slump in the French allowed Italy to re-enter the competition.

Wasp star Minozzi scored a good 13-phase move with a morally positive result for the Azzurri, who owed Jake Polledri, who was outstanding, for creating the necessary midfield scope for the attempt.

The mighty Gloucester flanker exceptionally decided against brute force, instead turning and delivering a sweet faint, while Braam Steyn’s shy pacifier also captivated the French.

Allan’s penalty just before half an hour gave Italy a 13:10 lead, but the guests couldn’t bring up enough of a comeback to change the result.

France’s number eight all-three galloped home after lurking on the left wing and properly outfitted with an excellent floating pass from Antoine Dupont.

AFP or licensor

France won six international matches in a row

Les Bleus’ Petit General Scrum-Half had another match to remember. He scurried around the edges and judged his team in style.

And his handover to Alldritt allowed the great striker to almost walk and leave France with a 23:10 lead during the break.

A largely unforgettable third quarter came and went without incident before France secured the bonus point.

Italy’s rally in the first half was long gone when Ntamack halved guest defense and was looking for a simple attempt, and Les Bleus’ fourth.

The replacement hooker Zani, however, registered for Italy and put the ball on the Azzurri’s second attempt against the base of the post.

And that gave the French unnecessarily nerves, which put even more pressure when Ntamack spilled a high ball.

Again, the Italians couldn’t make a comeback, and Serin, the substitute, threw the Azzurri a hard attempt.

Half of the scrum raced away with a brisk mind, rubbed to direct the defense, and hit the ball with the cover to score.

Italy had the final say when Bellini came home after Jayden Hayward’s break. But France is still playing with the crucial fight that is still pending in Cardiff.