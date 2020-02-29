[france-to-force-as-a-result-of-pension-reform-by-decree,-devoid-of-vote]



FILE Photo – French Primary Minister Edouard Philippe leaves just after the weekly cupboard assembly at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

February 29, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – French Primary Minister Edouard Philippe said the governing administration would force its contested pension reform as a result of parliament by decree, preventing the need for a vote right after the opposition filed extra than 40,000 amendments to the draft law.

The reform is the solitary finest overhaul of France’s pension technique given that Globe War Two and prompted weeks of public sectors strikes and avenue protests just before opponents of the legislation took the battle to parliament.

President Emmanuel Macron loyalists branded the mountain of amendments a cynical ploy to stall the pension bill’s passage by means of parliament.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas Enhancing by Andrew Heavens)