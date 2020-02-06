France to Great Britain: No Fish for Financial Agreements | money

French Finance and Economics Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks to the media after meeting with his Swedish counterpart in Stockholm on February 4, 2019. – Reuters pic

PARIS, October 30 / PRNewswire / – The European Union must not make concessions to the UK for access to EU financial markets in exchange for fishing rights in British waters, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said today.

French fishermen had temporarily no access to the waters off Guernsey, one of the Channel Islands near the French coast of Normandy, when a European fisheries agreement automatically expired on January 31, with Britain’s exit from the EU.

While fishermen are expected to regain access to the area before Guernsey, future fishing rights in British waters will generally be a focus in the post-Brexit relationship between Brussels and London.

“We definitely have to agree on fishing, but not on a bargain. I’m totally against the idea of ​​a great deal where we could fund a fishing agreement, ”Le Maire said at a financial conference in Paris.

“I call for great determination towards Britain. You have decided to leave the European Union.” If you want to have access to the European financial markets, you can, of course, but on our terms, with our rules and our regulators, ”added La Maire.

Britain is seeking future EU financial market access based on the bloc’s equivalence system, which requires the rules of a non-EU country to be similar to those of the bloc.

Le Maire said the EU must show determination and any future agreement must ensure that UK-based companies fully comply with EU rules if they want access. – Reuters