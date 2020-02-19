

FILE Photograph: French Junior Minister for European affairs Amelie de Montchalin leaves after the weekly cabinet assembly and an formal presentation of the pensions reform monthly bill at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) – France would not signal a bad write-up-Brexit deal with the United Kingdom on Dec. 31 just for the sake of agreeing a single to fulfill a deadline, claimed French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin on Wednesday.

“We should not cede to the pressures of a timetable,” Montchalin explained to a listening to of the French Senate.

Britain remaining the EU in January with an 11-month, company-as-standard transition interval, and will will need to agree new trading conditions from January 2021 to avoid potential disruption to commerce.

