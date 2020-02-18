[france’s-accor-partners-with-visa-less-than-loyalty-application]



FILE Photograph: The logos of AccorHotels group is pictured all through a information convention at the Pullman Bangkok King Power lodge, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) – Accor , Europe’s greatest resort group, mentioned on Tuesday it was signing up for forces with American card big Visa to supply a payment card to members of its life style loyalty method named ALL-Accor Stay Limitless.

Accor, which operates significant-conclusion chains such as Raffles and Sofitel as properly as spending plan brands this sort of as Ibis, has a 64 million faithful customers base underneath the ALL-Accor Live Limitless plan.

The new ALL Visa card will offer members customized benefits based mostly on customer preferences and the means to get paid a lot more loyalty points when keeping at an Accor assets or when making purchases.

