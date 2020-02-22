[france’s-macron:-unclear-if-eu-britain-to-have-trade-deal-by-yr-finish]



French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he talks through the 57th Worldwide Agriculture Truthful (Salon worldwide de l’Agriculture) at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France February 22, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool by way of REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday solid question around the likelihood of the European Union and Britain achieving a article-Brexit trade offer by the conclusion of the yr, saying he expected fishing talks to be very challenging.

“It’s going to be tense for the reason that they are extremely tough…Boris Johnson has a card in his hand and it is fishing and with that he will check out to get accessibility to the market,” Macron informed reps of the French fishing sector at a farm clearly show in Paris.

“It is not certain that we will have a world wide deal by the end of the year.”

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Dominique Vidalon Editing by Alex Richardson)