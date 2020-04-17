Francesca’s Instagram of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ suggests she will be a law-breaker

In Netflix’s new introductory show, Too Hot To Handle, a bunch of serial right-handers are confined to a beach resort and have to resist joining if they want to win $ 100,000. This is an amusingly impossible task, and the trailer already hints that contestants like Francesca Fargo will have trouble complying with the rules. But based on Francesca’s Instagram, the Vancouver and Los Angeles model is pretty comfortable being excellent.

Francesca seems to be an influential Instagram model who designs almost exclusively swimwear and lingerie. She travels a lot to beach destinations – St. Lucia, Cancun, Bahamas and Cabo – so her outfit choices are quite appropriate. She seems to have brought some of her tough outfits to the resort of Too Hot to Handle, which is perfect for the sexy beach retreat the show presents itself – though given the twist, she might make her wardrobe just too real to handle.

According to her Instagram, Francesca is working on creating her own clothing line of ethical, sustainable and perishable vegan swimwear called Farago the Label. She is also a fashion-nova partner, who may be a stepping stone to becoming a fashion-nova ambassador like Cardi B, and repeats the Missy Empire line, Misha Swim Bikini, Romwa and Miami Hot Styles.

Like all of us, Francesca is currently staying home during the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, and in a recent post she did a marathon with Tiger King and is already considering a watch. (reliable). When she’s not watching Joe’s exotic joys, she seems to be spending a lot of time with her dog, the white Pomeranian Roman. Rumi has his own Instagram, and he seems to enjoy causing trouble.

According to her biology, Francesca is also a vegan, and has a long-lasting IG story featuring her favorite vegan food and recipes, from vegan curries to burgers and meatless sandwiches.

As for her role in the show, Francesca seems to be mostly involved with Harry, whose Instagram also suggests he’s a model to some extent (or he just likes to impersonate his shirt, you can’t really tell these days). The trailer too much to handle it shows Francesca trying to get close to Harry, but he stops it by saying, “I don’t want to violate the rules,” much to Francesca’s disbelief. Is Francesca one of the first contestants to ignore the laws of the house? She and Harry may end up lowering the prize money, but maybe both of them will surprise us and make a deeper connection at the end of the season.