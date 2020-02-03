Francesco Patera versus Devis Boschiero, Luca Rigoldi versus Gamal Yafai double in Verona, Italy

RINGSIDE 02.03.2020

Francesco Patera will meet Devis Boschiero at the AGSM Forum in Verona (Italy) on Friday, March 27, for the preliminary WBA lightweight world championship the same night that Gamal Yafai challenges Luca Rigoldi for the European super bantamweight title.

Patera (23-3, 8 KOs) has been in top form since he won the Vacant EBU European Lightweight Crown in October 2018 at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle against Lewis Ritson in the off-road arena.

The 26-year-old has since defended three titles and overshadowed Marvin Petit in Belgium before stopping Paul Hyland in six rounds at The Allianz Cloud in Milan and last making a unanimous decision against Domenico Valentino in October.

Boschiero (48-6-2, 22 KOs), a former European super featherweight champion, scored the second goal at the 2011 super featherweight championship against Takahiro Ao in Tokyo (Japan).

Yafai (17-1, 10 KOs) competes against the Italian Rigoldi (22-1-2, 8 KOs), who has won the super bantamweight title after three victories since his first career loss to former World Cup challenger Gavin McDonnell could achieve.

The Birmingham man, the younger brother of the undefeated WBA super flyweight Kal, can make a big leap towards his own world championship shot if he passes Rigoldi, who has been unbeaten in 14 fights since March 2016.

Florence Cruiserweight Fabio ‘Stone Crusher’ Turchi (17-1, 13 KOs) returns to Trento after his first career loss to Tommy McCarthy. Serhiy Demchenko (22-15-1, 15 KOs) meets Croatia’s Hrvoje Sep. (10-0, 8 KOs) in an eight-round light heavyweight competition Samuel Nmomah (13-0, 4 KOs) meets Christian Arvelo (12-4, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight competition and Roma’s unbeaten super world weight perspective Mirko Natalizi (7-0, 4 KOs) takes part in a six-round competition.

Eddie Hearn said: “I am delighted to be promoting the first World Cup fight on a Matchroom Boxing Italy show when Franceso Patera and Devis Boschiero fight for the Interim WBA Lightweight crown.” Patera has grown in strength since beating Lewis Ritson in Newcastle and has had a golden chance against the experienced Boschiero. Gamal Yafai competes against local hero Luca Rigoldi in the European super bantamweight. Experience everything live on DAZN. “

Christian Cherchi of OPI Since 82 said: “We are proud to have had a WBA World Championship fight in the beautiful city of Verona – the first in a long time. Patera and Boschiero meet in an exciting main event. Super Bantamweight European champion Luca Rigoldi wants to impress against mandatory challenger Gamal Yafai and we see Fabio Turchi’s return. This is an evening that must be seen when boxing is shown live on DAZN. “

Tickets are available today at ticketone.it