Franchon Crews Dezurn has pulled a wig from his head and gets a cheeky slap in the face from trainer Barry Hunter when he lost the world title to Alejandra Jimenez

Alejandra Jimenez won the WBC and WBO super middleweight world championships from Franchon Crews Dezurn on Saturday night, but the struggle will go down in history due to a difficult network.

Former heavyweight title holder Jimenez made a hard cut to £ 168 at the San Antonio Alamadome on Saturday night to take over the straps.

Franchon Crews Dezurn had removed the wig from her head while fighting Alejandra Jimenez on her corner

But the unusual drama in round nine when the fight came to a standstill so that crews Dezurn could fix their tissues when it started causing their problems.

The 32-year-old slumped into her corner to solve the problem, and legendary coach Barry Hunter shouted at the corner team to lose their nerve at the end of the round.

Crews Dezurn had the wig taken off his head

Although the champion initially hesitated, he accepted the decision and the hair piece was removed so the fight could continue.

Hunter then slapped his cheek to bring his fighter’s head back into play in an extremely close fight.

Barry Hunter gave his fighter a punctual blow to the chops to refocus her energies

This is not the first time Hunter has hit one of his fighters and has hit Lamont Peterson on the heels to score a point win over Dierry Jean.

Dezurn started bright and was the attacker early when she landed more often, but Jimenez landed the heavier shots against the smaller woman.

Jimenez (13-0-1, 9 KO) won in their favor with points of 97-93 and 98-92, and one card somehow went ridiculously to Crews-Dezurn (6-2, 2 KO), 97-93.

