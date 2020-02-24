Francois Fillon faces corruption fees for “Penelopegate,quot | News

%MINIFYHTML82d956f40188b54b4ff9dd97d12e2a5011%

The demo of previous French presidential candidate Francois Fillon will start off in Paris.

He is accused of paying out his spouse extra than one million euros in general public funds for bogus do the job.

The scandal, which grew to become recognized as “Penelopegate,” emerged in the course of the 2017 election marketing campaign and ruined Fillon’s political vocation.

Natacha Butler from Al Jazeera reports from Paris, France.