Frank Caliendo’s impression of Tony Romo couldn’t be more perfect – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML446a8e8aa3703b8aa9091d5dcf17166711%

% MINIFYHTML446a8e8aa3703b8aa9091d5dcf17166712%

Here we go, Jim!

Frank Caliendo is known for his extravagant, wild and generally imitations of sports figures. He has nailed the voices of John Madden, Mel Kiper and, most famously, Jon Gruden.

% MINIFYHTML446a8e8aa3703b8aa9091d5dcf17166713%

% MINIFYHTML446a8e8aa3703b8aa9091d5dcf17166714%

Well, on Caliendo’s 46th birthday, the same day as the AFC champion match between the Chiefs and the Titans, Caliendo repeated one of his most recent personifications: Tony Romo.

MORE: SN experts opt for Super Bowl 54

Although Caliendo had previously made an imitation of Romo, this time came with a bit of confusion: in an almost perfect imitation of Romo’s warm, serious and hospitable voice, Caliendo edited his imitation into real half-time images, deceiving Twitter people everywhere.

The simulation (in case you missed it) starts with: “There is a chance that Kansas City will get six, 700 points in this half. They are exactly that, so good they can really do it. They are amazing and amazing and incredibly amazing I love to see them. I want to kiss them, I want to hug them and make them my best friends. “

And in case there was any doubt that it was Hot and Tony Romo wasn’t, here’s another video of the imitation of Caliendo. But he slipped through the cracks, as Caliendo predicted, quoting, the furious return of the Chiefs over the Texans in the AFC division round.

Needless to say, the Twittersphere ate the imitation of Caliendo:

The only thing missing was a perfect prediction of an upcoming play and the shadow of Romo’s 5 hours.