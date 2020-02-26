frank-lampard-desires-chelsea-gamers-to-restore-pleasure-towards-bayern-munich-with-home-record-now-worst-due-to-the-fact-1985/86-season

Chelsea were taught a Champions League lesson by Bayern Munich and Frank Lampard needs his players to restore pleasure in the second leg.

The club’s three- defeat in the 1st leg of the last 16 video game was the eighth defeat at Stamford Bridge in all competitions this period, the most at home in a single marketing campaign given that the 1985/86 marketing campaign, which was also eight times.

Chelsea were well overwhelmed by Bayern Munich and facial area a massive job to flip it around in Munich many thanks to Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski

Two aims from Serge Gnabry, followed by Robert Lewandowski’s 39th aim of the time, did the damage and supervisor Lampard desires to see his players depart Germany with their heads held higher.

“We have to go to Munich and engage in with a great deal of pride to see what we can do there,” he stated.

“[Tuesday] was just a obvious show that there is a ton of do the job to be carried out, and I felt that when I took the job, I come to feel that right now. I will maintain doing the job.

“It’s very crystal clear that we are in a quite bad place heading into the next leg, so it is a demonstrate of character to see what we can do.”

Lampard has challenged his gamers to do far better in the next leg owning been ‘taught a harsh lesson’ by the Bundesliga champions

Lampard was portion of Chelsea’s Champions League profitable facet that beating Bayern in Munich in the 2012 closing and feels his squad ended up ruthlessly taught about the benchmarks needed at the top finish of European club football.

The three- decline was the club’s heaviest at any time margin of defeat at home in European levels of competition.

“That’s football at this level,” the manager extra.

“The degrees of Bayern Munich were excellent, they are a definitely sturdy group, I was mindful of that.

“It was a harsh lesson, a actuality for the gamers of the concentrations we want to get. This is Champions League football.

“In the greater image, we just observed there was a ton of quality in their group. There is a develop to that.

“Players like Lewandowski, who has been there for a very long time, [Thomas] Muller I played against in 2012 in the Champions League, and [Jerome] Boateng, and [Manuel] Neuer, [David] Alaba has been there a extended time, so there’s a good deal to their crew which we have to respect.”