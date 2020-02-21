[frank-lampard-‘facing-the-sack’-if-chelsea’s-struggles-continue-in-opposition-to-tottenham,-says-previous-arsenal-winger-perry-groves]

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard could confront the sack as Blues supervisor in the following few Months if he cannot get better the team’s disastrous dip in variety, claims previous Arsenal winger Perry Groves.

The talkSPORT pundit has accused the rookie boss of remaining ‘tactically naïve’ all through his to start with period as a Premier League coach.

Getty Photos – Getty Chelsea hero Frank Lampard is feeling the force in the Stamford Bridge hotseat

Chelsea host London rivals Tottenham on Saturday lunchtime in a important struggle for the prime-4 – and it’s Stay and Special on talkSPORT.

The Blues go into the derby on the again of a operate of just Four wins from their previous 14 league matches.

Remarkably, Chelsea have remained in a Champions League spot regardless of their catastrophic arrest of kind, even though it has allowed Spurs to climb to within just a issue of the best-4.

In fact, if outcomes do not go their way this weekend – if they drop towards Spurs, Sheffield United conquer Brighton and Manchester United defeat Watford – Chelsea could slide down to SEVENTH in the table.

Lampard’s Chelsea document when compared Chelsea below Frank Lampard Performed: 37 Wins: 18 Draws: eight Losses: 11 Gain share: 49% Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri Performed: 63 Wins: 39 Attracts: 13 Losses: 11 Earn share: 62%

They are also going through a hard run of video games in opposition to Liverpool and Everton in the league and Bayern Munich in the Champions League in the upcoming two weeks.

Some supporters have currently started to turn on their hero, and Groves thinks even Lampard’s legendary status will not preserve him if Chelsea just cannot bounce back.

Speaking to talkSPORT host Jim White, he said: “A whole lot of Chelsea lovers mentioned they would give him this year and I reported if it did not go perfectly he would get a minor bit lengthier than other administrators, simply because he is Frank Lampard.

“But belief me if this doesn’t go very well, if he doesn’t get his staff variety and methods proper, you view, by March 8th he could be on his way.

Getty Images – Getty Lampard’s Chelsea have been crushed two- by Manchester United in their former league outing – their seventh defeat in 14 league game titles

“He has not aided himself with some of his group picks and he has not assisted himself with some of his practices, where him and Jody Morris have been a little bit naive.

“For instance he played N’Golo Kante, arguably the best keeping midfielder player in the earth, in a 4-2-three-one procedure at Leicester and they drew two-two. He was the very best player on the pitch by a mile.

“But then in their up coming recreation from Male United he goes back again to the four-3-3 and Kante is on the correct once more, it just doesn’t make any perception.

“Then Kante goes off hurt and you are left with a midfield of Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount, which is extremely lightweight.”

Through their torrid run, Chelsea’s performances at property have been just one of the biggest triggers for alarm.

In an aged fashioned ‘home table’ of the Leading League, Chelsea are 12th, acquiring received just 5 of their 13 online games at Stamford Bridge this season.

Chelsea supporter in indignant rant at Frank Lampard soon after Man United defeat

Groves claims he has found the workforce shrink under the strain of the residence followers, and has called for supporters to back their crew to enable them out of their rut.

“The lovers don’t get powering them,” claimed the previous Arsenal gentleman.

“I’ve Chelsea enjoy at property this period and they go into their shell at Stamford Bridge, have faith in me.

“They have not received the personalities and the figures to get the recreation by the scruff of the neck.

“Chelsea fans have to get at the rear of their workforce at Stamford Bridge.”