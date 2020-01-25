Frank Lampard highlights what Chelsea will have to work on after winning the fourth round of the FA Cup in Hull

According to Frank Lampard, Chelsea has to eradicate “silly” mistakes in games.

Thanks to the goals from Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori on Saturday, the Blues were on their way to a comfortable 2-0 win at Hull in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Frank Lampard knows that his Chelsea team needs to be improved

After a nervous 12 minute final, Kamil Grosicki retired with a deflected free kick for the hosts.

The Blues lost to Newcastle and won the 10-man arsenal in their last two Premier League games – and Lampard insists that his players must be more ruthless before the goal.

The Chelsea boss said: “It could have been smoother if we had taken our risk.

“They were there to be taken in the first half, and we weren’t ruthless in front of the goal, nor ruthless in our general game to take the game away from Hull.

“To be fair, they gave us a really tough second half.

“I know these games, I played them, they are never easy, whether you are in the Premier League versus the championship.

Fikayo Tomori’s goal proved crucial against Hull

“When a team is full-blooded and there is everything they have done, it is not easy. So there are some small parts that I am happy with, but it is a bit of a sign of our season.

“We have phases of games where we create opportunities and don’t take advantage of them. Then we get a little nervous and make stupid mistakes. We really have to work on that.”

Chelsea missed the chance to score a third goal and finish the game with Tomori and Pedro.

And Lampard admitted that the final stages of the KCOM stadium were difficult to follow.

He said: “If we’re really self-critical, we have to end the game in the first half. We talked a lot. The last two league games have shown us that sloppy moments can change a game and it’s difficult.

“You talk all week, you work all week, you have to respect and hope that the players get that out of there.

“There were moments today when we didn’t. The last 15 have been tough, but we did, but this lesson is something I drum and drum and drum and the players have to do it.

“You can’t play for Chelsea and be where we want to be if we make mistakes, so that’s it.”