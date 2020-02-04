Frank Lampard in dispute with Chelsea board as blues boss wants to sell under-fire goalkeeper Kepa in the summer transfer window

Frank Lampard faces another clash with the Chelsea board of directors because he plans to sell Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer.

The international has flattered himself after moving to Stamford Bridge, although he started regularly under Maurizio Sarri and Lampard after his £ 72m transfer from the Athletic Club.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will be sold by Chelsea when Frank Lampard finds his way

Despite being the most expensive goalkeeper in the game’s history, Lampard saw gaps in Kepa’s style and dropped the 25-year-old after beating Arsenal in a 2-2 draw last month.

Seasoned goalkeeper Willy Caballero came on for the game in Leicester last weekend, but the replacement glove maker hardly justified his selection with a shaky performance against the Foxes.

According to The Mirror, the blues boss has now seen enough to make a decision for Kepa, with Vicente Guaita from Crystal Palace and Nick Pope from Burnley standing out as possible summer substitutes.

Chelsea’s transfer chief Marina Granovskaia, however, is reluctant to let Kepa go after personally pushing for the deal to bring the “keeper” to West London herself.

If Granovskaia does not give way in the summer and is ready to accept a loss in the transfer market for Kepa, it appears that Lampard will again clash with the Chelsea board for transfers.

After an enormous effort and legal costs to lift the transfer ban, Chelsea could not sign a single player in January.

The club was ready to allow Olivier Giroud to borrow, while Napoli’s veteran Dries Mertens received a possible £ 6m replacement.

The blues boss feels he has seen enough of the Spanish international to make a decision

However, after hiring no new recruits, Lampard admitted that his team is now an outsider in the race for a Champions League spot.

“See how Manchester United sign a big, big player, in my opinion a world-class player,” said the boss. “And the teams around us, Sheffield United, have fantastic signings. Chris Wilders job is incredible because he has worked in this group for years and now add them where he thinks it is right.

“Tottenham signed a few and they are not far behind us. And they have not only signed a few, but also a few players who are at the end of their contracts and may not be happy to be in the club. Sometimes it’s as important as getting players involved.

“We shouldn’t complain because we are six points ahead of fourth place [but] now we are likely to become outsiders … because the teams around us have been strengthened.”