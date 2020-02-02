Frank Lampard insists that the Leicester draw for Chelsea hasn’t lost two points despite a lot of waste

Frank Lampard insists that Chelsea didn’t lose two points in their 2-2 draw at Leicester on Saturday despite the many missed opportunities.

Chelsea took the lead from Antonio Rudiger when he hit the corner of Mason Mount in the second half.

Frank Lampard was satisfied with the appearance of his team in Leicester

Leicester replied through Harvey Barnes before Ben Chilwell gave the hosts the lead in the 64th minute.

Just seven minutes later, Rüdiger was successful to secure a point.

Leicester could have won it late, but Jonny Evans and Barnes missed golden chances, but Chelsea itself was lavish early on.

Lampard told talkSPORT: “It’s not two points lost, you can count on Harvey Barnes’ chance when it was 2-2.”

“I can talk about the opportunities we had in the first half. It was a pretty fair result.

Antonio Rüdiger was in doubles for Chelsea

“Arsenal lost two points. We always want to win, but I’m pretty happy. It was a tough game here. “

Kepa Arrizabalaga was a surprising gap in the starting lineup when he fell on the bench instead of Willy Caballero.

The Spanish goalkeeper came under fire from a group of Chelsea fans after Isaac Hayden’s 94-minute winner was not held back in Newcastle last month.

When asked about his decision to drop the Spaniard, Lampard said: “A change. I have to make changes through the team.

“At Kepa, I was very honest with him and honest with myself while trying to be with all the players.

“There were some goals that he might have been able to improve, and it was just a decision.

“When Willy trains like every day, a great professional who played against Hull [in the FA Cup], it was just a change.”