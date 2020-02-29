frank-lampard-laments-‘bad-very-little-period’-that-price-chelsea-in-draw-with-bournemouth

Frank Lampard insists Chelsea can do much better after they drew 2-2 with Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Blues dominated possession and had a lot of photographs in opposition to Eddie Howe’s aspect but desired an 85th moment equaliser to rescue a place.

Getty Pictures – Getty Frank Lampard saw his Chelsea aspect attract two-two with Bournemouth

Marcos Alonso obtained the 1st aim of the game ahead of Bournemouth bounced back again to guide two-1 thanks to Jefferson Lerma and Josh King.

Alonso then got his second of the game late on as Chelsea yet again struggled to get a final result in the Premier League towards the Cherries.

Lampard instructed talkSPORT: “It was going to be a difficult game here. The atmosphere’s tricky. They have electrical power in their group, specially in the early stages and the early levels of the next 50 %.

“I imagine we can do superior. I assumed we had finish regulate of the ball in the 25 minutes of the initial 50 percent, final 25 minutes when we scored and the essence is can we retain performing the great items to choose the activity away from Bournemouth.

“We experienced a good prospect at one- and then they score from a set piece, which is on us. We know it’s coming. We know they are good in the air and get out jumped and that altered the tone of the activity.

Getty Photos – Getty Marcos Alonso scored two times for Chelsea

“I’m not sure (if it is a issue received or two dropped). I don’t care no matter whether to put it in possibly box. There have been components of it you can say a place obtained for the reason that of the character and the finish when we were being pushing but over the complete match, every thing regarded as, we need to gain the activity.

“We experienced a big share in the possession and heaps of pictures on goal. A poor small interval in the 2nd half and not currently being scientific with our odds was the deciding aspect.”

Alonso has now scored Chelsea’s very last a few Premier League aims and, even though pleased for the defender, Lampard needs his attacking players to be discovering the net.

He said: “Credit to Marcos, he comes and he anticipates with the imagined of an attacking player. He’s on the transfer, as you noticed especially for the headed purpose, but I really don’t like our remaining-back getting the guy scoring our final 3 goals in the league.

“I like it for Marcos. I won’t just take that away from him personally and that is all credit rating to him but when you search at how we produced the odds these days then we want attacking players.

“It requires the sport away from Bournemouth. They are of course in it at one- and which is some thing we have observed prior to this season.”

Top rated scorer Tammy Abraham once again missed out with a troublesome ankle injury picked up in January and Lampard did not know when he would be equipped to return.

“No I’m not positive still,” Lampard extra. “He’s acquiring soreness in his ankle and there’s no true date for that however.”