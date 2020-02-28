frank-lampard-press-meeting:-chelsea-boss-on-kepa-transfer-rumours,-tammy-abraham’s-harm-and-bayern-munich-decline

Frank Lampard has slammed ‘false articles’ in rejecting claims goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga could leave Chelsea this summer months.

Spain glovesman Kepa joined Chelsea from Athletic Club in a history goalkeeper transfer of £72million in August 2018, but has slipped out of favour underneath Lampard this time period.

Getty Images – Getty Kepa has uncovered himself dropped from the starting XI

Veteran Willy Caballero has usurped Kepa in Lampard’s starting off line-up, with the 38-yr-aged probable to continue to keep his location for Saturday’s Premier League journey to Bournemouth.

But Lampard has dismissed strategies Kepa could be headed for a Stamford Bridge exit at the conclude of the season and insists the 25-yr-old can nonetheless force his way back into the setting up XI.

“I have read through a great deal of phony content this week, in all probability guessing on gamers,” stated Lampard.

“Every time I see a Chelsea player set on the shirt they are in regulate of their personal destiny somewhat independently. You just cannot usually command collectively the result.

Getty Images – Getty Frank Lampard dealt with the media before the vacation to Bournemouth

“All I am focusing on is game by video game to get the best end to the season that we can possibly get.

“Then, of system, there are choices for the club ongoing in the summertime we have to appear at that.

“But no way am I leaping forward to the foreseeable future now and a whole lot of all those reviews are mistaken.”

‘Frank Lampard could be sacked if Chelsea don’t acquire any of their upcoming five games’, promises Perry Groves

Here’s everything else Lampard experienced to say ahead of a journey to the south coast to consider on Bournemouth…

On present-day injury predicament

“Pulisic is hurt. Kante hurt, Abraham injured. We are attempting to come across a alternative with Tammy. It’s the identical.

“Ruben is in the squad again tomorrow. It would signify a whole lot for him. It is a lonely location to be wounded.

Getty Photos – Getty Loftus-Cheek’s return could present a enormous raise for Chelsea

“With the potential that he has received he is one of the most interesting English midfield players.

“Hudson-Odoi is not fit.”

On coronavirus fears

“The club is following authorities protocol. There is no other update.” (from a club spokesman)

On not shelling out funds

“We couldn’t control the ban. We dropped the best participant in the Premier League in Hazard.

“We are hoping to improve on the education pitch. We have demonstrated we can get into fourth and now we have to kick on.”

Getty Pictures – Getty Hazard has endure a combined get started to his Genuine career

On responding right after Bayern thrashing

“The response will be about what we see tomorrow. They have been fantastic in training. The match was rough, it opens your eyes somewhat.

“The last Premier League general performance was very great.

“In the bigger picture it was a lesson for the players. They had been greater than us. It was a fact test for all of us. I thought we could carry out better.

“But we are in fourth and we have to fight until eventually the end.”

On the race for the Champions League

“When you seem all around and the sort of [Manchester] United, a powerful unit and spent effectively final summer, related with Tottenham and you cannot produce off Arsenal.

“Wolves and Sheffield United – you have to regard them, they are good groups. We have a battle on. Any one who is in vary has a opportunity.”