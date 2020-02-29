Frank Lampard proceeds to snub Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willian – verified Chelsea XI to confront Bournemouth

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willian continue on to be snubbed by Frank Lampard, who named the pair on the bench yet yet again for the trip to Bournemouth.

Getty Visuals – Getty Kepa has not highlighted for Chelsea considering the fact that January

Kepa and Willian have both fallen out of favour at Chelsea – and Lampard has stuck by his guns even with the 3- defeat to Bayern Munich in midweek.

Willy Caballero retains his spot in objective, while Pedro arrives in for Ross Barkley on the wing.

Olivier Giroud proceeds up entrance with Tammy Abraham out injured, and Fikayo Tomori comes again into the side for Antonio Rudiger.

Before on Saturday, talkSPORT host Tony Cascarino urged Lampard to present extra loyalty to Kepa on the Weekend Athletics Breakfast.

Tony Cascarino states he is ‘not convinced’ by Frank Lampard’s management following Bayern Munich defeat

He mentioned: “Frank Lampard has received a major call on this just one. You are placing in a 38-yr-outdated goalkeeper when the club has used £70m on Kepa.

“I’ve been seriously astonished that Lampard has not demonstrated any loyalty to Kepa at all. Did he make massive blunders? Not truly. Could he have completed extra? Sure, I think that is a good point.

“Bernd Leno has held his place and Arsenal, he’s had a couple of ‘Kepa’ times. David de Gea has experienced worse moments than him. Hugo Lloris has had poor moments at Tottenham.

“Managers have proven loyalty to their goalkeepers.”

Getty Photographs – Getty Willian has also misplaced his position in the aspect

Confirmed groups

AFC Bournemouth: Ramsdale, Smith, Ake, Stacey, Steve Cook, Billing, King, Lerma, Lewis Cook, Fraser, Callum Wilson.

Subs: Boruc, Francis, Gosling, Solanke, Stanislas, Rico, Harry Wilson.

Chelsea: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Tomori, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Pedro, Giroud.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Barkley, Willian, Loftus-Cheek, Batshuayi, Gilmour.