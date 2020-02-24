frank-lampard-push-meeting:-chelsea-boss-on-becoming-the-‘underdog’-for-champions-league-clash-towards-bayern-munich,-olivier-giroud,-plus-far-more

Frank Lampard has told Chelsea to convert the existing European order on its head when they facial area a Bayern aspect on Tuesday night time who have presently hammered their London rivals Tottenham seven-2 this time.

Lampard has accepted lots of will model his facet as the underdogs when web hosting the buoyant Bundesliga leaders, but maintains they can raise their game and make a different excellent sporting tale.

Getty Pictures Frank Lampard’s Chelsea just take on Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night time

“I consider the underdog speak for a video game like this is improved to occur from exterior, from people searching out to in,” he stated.

“My position is just to prepare for the sport, seem at the opponent and see if we can find weaknesses there.

“I recognize if people do phone us the underdog due to the fact their team is so sturdy and they have so a great deal experience.

“But these points transform. The underdog is there to improve items all over. We all appreciate an underdog tale and they are some of the finest tales in activity.”

Lampard received the Champions League as a participant when Chelsea edged out Bayern on penalties in 2012, so is aware just how rough it is to acquire on the German giants.

Getty Visuals Lampard tasted European glory with the Blues in 2012

Chelsea supporter Jason Cundy statements he would not swap Frank Lampard for Manchester Town boss Pep Guardiola

The former England midfielder admitted he will tackle his younger squad particularly about the hike in tension and high-quality that arrives with top rated-degree knockout football in European opposition.

“I’ve acquired no uncertainties about beginning any of the young gamers, I have faith in in all the gamers who have been part of the squad this yr,” mentioned Lampard.

“They’ve attained believe in in the way they’ve performed. This now variations slightly when it receives to the knockout phases and I’ll speak to all the players about what that suggests.”

talkSPORT.com have detailed the relaxation of the greatest bits from Lampard’s press meeting below…

Rudiger’s opinions on racism….

“Answered this in advance of. I Help Toni, as I would all my players in this instance.

“This club couldn’t do much more for our players. I’m powering Toni, and I don’t know the ins and outs of Tottenham wanting into it but I have faith every person is doing the job in the very same path. The club are extremely agency on this.”

Harm news…

“Christian [Pulisic], Callum [Hudson-Odoi], N’Golo [Kante] are out. Pedro is back again in competition after a small injury at the weekend.

“Callum is not much absent but not this game. Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] is suit, in the squad.”

Giroud to start out?

“Very pleasing [Saturday] but it’s a restricted turnaround just after the effort he place in. I need to have to assess that but how he performed was fantastic.

“Not just the intention but the function he did off the ball and how we defended from the entrance. He is excellent so that has offered me a ton to assume of.”