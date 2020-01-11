Frank Lampard reveals “a big disappointment” in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Burnley and sends a message to Tammy Abraham

Loading...

Frank Lampard thanked his Chelsea team for making him smile when they beat Burnley 3-0 on Saturday, but told talkSPORT that he was frustrated that they hadn’t scored anymore.

The blues boss joked that it was “a while ago” since he smiled after a match on Stamford Bridge after losing at home to three teams flirting with the relegation zone.

At first, they struggled to break a stubborn Burnley resistance before a penalty from Jorginho broke the dead end. Tammy Abraham scored 2-0 shortly before the break and Callum Hudson-Odoi ended the second half win with his first goal in the Premier League.

Chelsea made Burnley easy, but Lampard was not entirely happy with his team’s performance

Their performance was significantly improved by a deserved win for the hosts, but it could have been six or seven and Abraham could have scored a hat trick.

The 22-year-old had made a few big mistakes in the second half, and although he didn’t cost Chelsea this time, Lampard believed that his waste at goal was the crash in the final tough phase.

“This is the only thing that is the history of our home form. People ask why we don’t win games and that’s because of our random transformation in the last few games,” said Ian Abrahams of talkSPORT at the bridge.

“We’ve been working towards part of football throughout the game today, and we just have to maintain that. It’s pure work, we worked hard on the training grounds this week and it was a reflection of how the boys worked all week. “

Despite the performance of his team, Lampard admitted that the number of missed chances in front of the goal after attacks was “a big disappointment”.

Lampard knows that Tammy Abraham has been a big player for Chelsea this season, but wants him to give away more of his chances

And he challenged his team, and especially Abraham, to be more clinical.

When asked if the young Englishman, who has 13 Premier League this season, should have played more against Burnley, the boss added: “Yes, and that’s a lesson for him.

“That’s what we need. We need players who are clinical in the forefront.”

“To be fair, we know he was great for us this season, but that’s the next stage for Tammy.

“He was just there, the football leading up to some of these chances was fantastic, that’s a big disappointment. You want to see them again with one goal in the end.”

