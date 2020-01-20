Frank Lampard wants to prove that Roy Keane is wrong after the heated Super Sunday debate

% MINIFYHTML5770b1efdc3caaa293b6abc47df8b50b12%

% MINIFYHTML5770b1efdc3caaa293b6abc47df8b50b13%

Frank Lampard admits that he wants to silence skeptics like Roy Keane by succeeding in his term at Chelsea.

% MINIFYHTML5770b1efdc3caaa293b6abc47df8b50b14%

% MINIFYHTML5770b1efdc3caaa293b6abc47df8b50b15%

Keane sarcastically stated that Lampard “has all the answers for Chelsea,” in a heated Sky Sports discussion with Jamie Carragher on Sunday.

The former captain of Manchester United doubted the progress of Lampard in Chelsea while defending the situation of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Old Trafford, after Liverpool’s dominant 2-0 win over Anfield.

Lampard hurried to avoid any confrontation with Keane, but revealed his surprise that his name appeared in the discussion.

2:55 Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane had a heated debate about whether the recruitment of players or their selection of managers was the reason for the decline of Manchester United in recent years.

Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane had a heated debate as to whether the recruitment of players or their selection of managers was the reason for the decline of Manchester United in recent years.

“I saw it, it was a good vision, wasn’t it? It makes your ears stand up,” said Lampard, who took over Chelsea after just one season last summer.

“I don’t think being English gives you a kind of farewell to criticism, I even heard a lot the first time I threw this job out because I am young and English and I only had one year in Derby.

“I think that conversation went so fast that many things came out.”

“And I play fairly with Roy, I love to see him talk about football because of his passionate and to the point, but I don’t think he said goodbye because he was English.”

0:38 Lampard says Edinson Cavani is a great player and admits he can help the team.

Lampard says Edinson Cavani is a great player and admits he can help the team.

“I got the whole Derby. I went to Derby with a team in a difficult place and we made a fantastic effort to rise.

“I don’t expect this to be an indication of whether I should have got Chelsea’s job or not.”

“Many people want to question inexperience and it is my job to do my best here, so I go to bed.”

Lampard: Knock & # 39; s Liverpool is an & # 39; beautiful model & # 39;

Keane and Carragher were involved in a lively debate about the United route to close the gap between the fierce rivals and the fugitive leaders of the Liverpool Premier League.

Lampard praised Jurgen Klopp for transforming Liverpool and admitted that Chelsea can learn many lessons from the German chef.

2:52 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Newcastle’s victory over Chelsea in the Premier League

FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Newcastle’s victory over Chelsea in the Premier League

“We are currently in a process here and I want to improve more and more, and I respect Roy Keane and Carra and I have it,” said Lampard.

“Where they came from in Liverpool, I think they have a great coach and a great team.”

“Jurgen Klopp does not run 70 meters over the field and hits it on the net, but he trains and creates an environment and an atmosphere, so there are two ways: players and coach.”

“My job now is not to worry too much about things like this, because you can throw them both ways.

“In terms of coaches and managers, I listen carefully, because you look at Jurgen Klopp and I think he is a great manager and he has had four years to build this great team.”

Lampard is an admirer of the model that Jurgen Klopp made in Liverpool.

“So, as I saw it, it’s probably a mix of young players who have conquered and improved and he owes himself with that, a fantastic recruitment of some players who have certainly improved over the course of those four years and then great signings that really arrived home and arrived at the right time.

“So he is a beautiful model in sight. Everyone is different, but he has had the time and opportunity to attract players because of his style and the way he wants to play. So that’s an incredible story.”

“When it comes to Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) or myself, you want time and you want to put all those things in place, young players who take time to develop and improve, recruitment is very important in the next two windows, and we hope, not when we try to follow a Liverpool model, that we do things well and move forward.

“From my point of view, I just want to work and work and try to get the best scenario for Chelsea.”

Earn £ 250,000 on Tuesday!

FREE TO PLAY: Don’t miss the opportunity to get the Super 6 jackpot on Tuesday for the sixth time this season.