Frank Warren destroys the conspiracy of Tyson Fury gloves against Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury won the WBC heavyweight world title after defeating Deontay Wilder in February (photo: Getty)

Frank Warren completely crossed out the suggestion that Tyson Fury tinkered with gloves before both fights with Deontay Wilder.

The Gypsy king was forced to accept the controversial draw after the first clash of two heavyweight rivals in December 2018, but set a record straight in February when he finished the unrivaled Bronze Bomber professional record with a seventh round.

After the fight, the material on social media showed how Fury gloves flutter freely when they came in contact with the American’s face, leading to accusations of dishonest play.

Cutman Jorge Capetillo, who was in Fury’s corner in Las Vegas, nullified the claims in the immediate aftermath of the fight, and Warren agrees that it would not be possible for the WBC heavyweight champion to manipulate gloves.

He said BT Sport: “Have you ever heard such nonsense in your life? First of all, boxers wrap their hands with a bandage and tape between the camps.

Deontay Wilder wants a third crack at Tyson Fury (Photo: Getty)

“When they wrap their hands, the people who are there are obviously Tyson’s camp, his trainer and the guy who wraps his hands. You have someone from the local commission.

“In the background you have drug testing guys who are with you all the time, as well as someone from another camp watching and checking to make sure they are happy with the way they wrap their hands. That’s why someone from Tyson’s camp was in Wilder’s wardrobe.

“Then they warm up. When it comes to putting on the gloves, they put them on, the commissioner signs the gloves on the tape, and in the event of the last fight someone from the camp was there.

“So when these hands are in glove, how on earth can you move your hand? It is impossible. This is stupid. I don’t know what planet to think of such things on. I’ve seen the material and it’s all an open glove.

“It’s just pathetic. The best man won at the night end of the story. No excuses, nothing about costumes or anything else. The best man won the night. “

