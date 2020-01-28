Frank Warren explains the lack of joint activity between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury II

World Boxing News 28/01/2020

📸 Mikey Williams

The organizer Frank Warren was forced to answer questions about the missing media events around Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury II.

The Hall of Famer noted that eyebrows were raised due to the lack of a full press tour and commitment to a solid build.

Given the fact that the two heavyweights are already known, Warren believes it could be an overkill to continue playing Wilder against Fury.

“Some people expressed their surprise at the short amount of time Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder spent together in preparation for the big night in Las Vegas on February 22nd,” said Warren in his latest column.

“It never really made sense to restart the raging media schedule of the original encounter. That’s because they know each other so well now. It would only go over old ground for the sake of it.

“What they haven’t done is sit idle outside of training hours. Both of them have drunk the US networks and events. Just not together.”

FURY NAME

Warren added: “Since working with ESPN and BT Sport, Tyson has launched an advertising mission to raise public awareness of its personality and talent.

“You have to say that he did a damn good job.

“There can hardly be anyone in the United States who doesn’t know the name Tyson Fury, even if he’s only interested in sports.”

“He made miles. Tyson was delighted to have numerous platforms to expand the fight. “

BATTLE WEEK

It is just under four weeks until Wilder and Fury start trading again. The fight week at the MGM Grand should be something special.

In the world-famous Garden Arena, you can expect a full house for the biggest fight in the league in two decades.

Anger remains a little favorite with British bookmakers. While the opportunities for the US market are even closer.

An electrifying atmosphere is predicted. Certainly suitable for everything in recent years.

TICKETS

Tickets are on sale now. They can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com.

The event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, Top Rank and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

Wilder vs Fury II is a presentation of the Premier Boxing Champions.