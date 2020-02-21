[frank-warren-launches-‘heavyweight-podcast’-ahead-of-wilder-vs-fury-ii]

RINGSIDE 21/02/2020

Corridor of Fame promoter Frank Warren has paired up with audio powerhouse Pay attention to deliver a genuinely ‘heavyweight’ podcast to supporters throughout the globe – Frank Warren’s Heavyweight Podcast – and Episode one is Offered NOW!

Aiding kick off this no-nonsense, peer-to-peer interview series is a guy befitting of the show’s title – one of the good Heavyweight boxers of all time, ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury.

Frank Warren is the visionary promoter who helped carry Tyson back from the depths of despair and in Episode One particular they share war stories and examine their journey with each other.

Above the coming months, this new format will pair Frank with an individual equally as profitable in their very own field so they can focus on what it can take to get in advance. Frank will get a possibility to spar with household names from the worlds of sport, journalism, politics and much, a lot additional.

Frank Warren reported “I’m delighted to have the option to speak to some of the most prosperous people today in the globe, and raise the lid on what they had to go via to attain all they have.”

“I imagine persons can appear ahead to some blockbuster interviews with massive family names and just genuinely fascinating, really hard hitting discussions.”

He added: “Kicking the sequence off with Tyson is a dream come true. I’ve been with him all through his amazing comeback and to converse with him on the eve of the largest battle of his vocation need to make for a fascinating episode. Really don’t miss it!”

Josh Adley (Pay attention) explained: There’s in no way been a a lot more thrilling time for podcasting and that is why we have partnered up with the famous Frank Warren for our latest Pay attention Primary creation. At the coronary heart of a good podcast is a good story and throughout this landmark series, listeners can count on to listen to the driving the scenes and untold tales from Heavyweights throughout all fields.

Each and every 7 days Frank will be joined by award-successful presenter Adam Catterall and a blockbuster guest to get to the bottom of what it requires to increase to the extremely top rated of a certain industry.

Much more visitors will be announced soon.

Pay attention and subscribe where ever you get your podcasts.

Podfollow – https://podfollow.com/frank-warrens-heavyweight-podcast

Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/frank-warrens-heavyweight-podcast/id1498646090

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/4cMuJcPnrH7xS6XOLfibTU?si=Pl9edfc7Rz64PFA_g0tf6A