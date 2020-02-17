[frank-warren-raids-everton-crimson-triangle-for-trio-of-scouse-potential-customers]

RINGSIDE 17/02/2020

FRANK WARREN IS delighted to ensure that the Everton Crimson Triangle trio of Andrew Cain, Nick Ball and Brad Strand have signed advertising agreements with Queensberry Promotions.

All educated by respected coach Paul Stevenson from a health club founded 100 a long time back, the Liverpool Three share a decorated beginner track record and an unbeaten skilled grounding.

Featherweight Cain, 23, is a 5-time nationwide champion, who is now four- in the pro ranks getting manufactured his debut in 2015. After taking time out from boxing thanks to family members conditions, he returned to the ring in 2019 and continued his craze of securing victory through stoppage.

His 4 bouts have all concluded early and have spanned much less than nine rounds of motion.

Super bantamweight Strand, 22, is a four-time countrywide champion, senior ABA champion and Tri-Nations winner. The England international opted to flip professional instead than pursue Olympic ambitions and is now 2- in the compensated ranks.

Ball, 22, the most set up of the 3 at 11- is a group-pleasing featherweight with damaging intent. He came from a background of Thai boxing ahead of switching to Kirkby ABC from where by he experienced 25 novice fights.

His intention was to come to be a expert boxer, which led him to the Everton Crimson Triangle.

Ball carried out on a Frank Warren marketing in December at the Nordoff Robbins evening meal clearly show, where by he stopped Johnson Tellez in the next round at the Hilton Hotel in Mayfair.

“I am content to signal with these a major promoter who has been about for years,” reacted Cain to signing up to the Queensberry system headed by a Hall of Fame promoter. “He is probably the most significant at the second and he has a report of having younger fighters to the leading, so with any luck , he can do that for me.

“We have bought a great set-up at the second with fights presently booked in so it has labored out completely.

“I experience like the split I experienced helped me, as ridiculous as it appears, but I desired the time and it has all appear again together once more. I am suited to the pros due to the fact, I do not want to seem horrible, but when I am hitting persons I like to know that I am hurting them. You really don’t get that in the amateurs, whereas in the pro video game they know when they are hit.

“I’d adore to provide a display out in my home metropolis, but I will battle wherever Frank desires me to and I recognize what he is accomplishing for myself and the relaxation of the lads.”

Strand, who designed his professional debut in 2019, included: “I am thrilled that myself, Andrew and Nick have been signed by these a significant promoter and the platform can only aid us press on in our careers.

“It is normally the purpose to grow to be a Tv fighter and I am undoubtedly doing the job in the direction of that and I are not able to wait to look on a Frank Warren clearly show. With the publicity I will get, together with the relaxation of the lads, my boxing job can go from toughness to strength.

“I would appreciate to get the significant exhibits back to Liverpool and display absolutely everyone what we can do.”

Ball, 22, mirrored on his pre-Xmas night time in the cash where by he seized his possibility to glow in entrance of his new promoter.

“It was excellent and a manager knowledge to see him up near and struggle in front of him. I went to see him immediately after the fight and he was produced up with my efficiency, saying it was outstanding, when Tyson Fury also experienced a thing to say to me.

“I was standing there soon after and he asked if it was me in the ring just before pulling me over for a photograph with him, also declaring I need to be proud of myself.

“Big reveals do not arrive to Liverpool as normally as they made use of to and it is up to the boxers to make it take place and make persons get up and want to appear. Your style has obtained to be thrilling to get men and women off the sofa and to the fights.

“The a few of us who have signed with Frank have all bought interesting models and there are a great deal of other lads from Liverpool who can assist carry the reveals again and we can all be on collectively.”

Promoter Warren extra: “Liverpool is a place we have proudly promoted for lots of a long time and we intend to rekindle the battle scene in the metropolis by means of our affiliation with Paul Stevenson and his richly proficient crop of fighters.

“I am delighted to have signed Andrew, Brad and Nick, who are all excellent youthful fighters with a major future in entrance of them. They will be the spearhead of a new growth for us where by we will step up the growth of the greatest younger fighters and switch them into house names.

“I am hugely energized by the opportunity of these younger guys and I like the truth that they all see it as section of the position to entertain. I am seeking ahead to having began with them.”

Andrew Cain, Brad Strand and Nick Ball, alongside with Queensberry super welterweight and Commonwealth champion JJ Metcalf, all characteristic on the Queensberry/Black Flash Promotions present at Liverpool Grand Central on February 28.