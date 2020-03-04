[frankfurt-sink-bremen-to-arrive-at-german-cup-semis]

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Andre Silva celebrates scoring their first goal towards Werder Bremen March four, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, March 5 — Eintracht Frankfurt moved into the German Cup semi-finals with a 2- victory more than Werder Bremen yesterday.

The hosts led at halftime thanks to Andre Silva’s penalty and Daichi Kamada doubled their advantage on the hour.

Frankfurt midfielder Filip Kostic was despatched off in the final moment but it was much too late to give Bremen hope.

Previously, Bayer Leverkusen defeat Union Berlin three-one.

Holders Bayern Munich, trying to get a 20th Cup title, scraped previous Schalke 04 on Tuesday whilst Saarbrucken grew to become the first fourth division side to attain the past four with a penalty shootout get about Fortuna Duesseldorf. — Reuters