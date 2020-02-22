[Frankie Dettori in a winter season wonderland | Racing news]

%MINIFYHTMLa4ba7ead95bcb397d66c5dd7ce19c23a11%
Previous update: 02/22/20 three: 57 pm
Frankie Dettori produced a masterful ride in Dubai Warrior to continue to be with a convincing winner of the Betway Winter season Derby in Lingfield.
Dettori built 1 of his rare visits to the domestic scene for all weather this wintertime, and treated the attendees to the races to a single of his distinct displays.
As quickly as Dubai Warrior left the posts intelligently, the preferred Italian was able to choose the direct and dictated treatments more than a quarter mile.
He slowed down halfway via the race and then accelerated the rate for two furlongs, just in advance of home shift.
Dubai Warrior (13-8) developed an orderly turn of the foot to set far more light-weight amongst him and his rivals to cross the line two and 3 quarters in front of his housemate at the Palace of Justice.
Bangkok, the eight-13 favored, was 3rd mainly because they could not reproduce their history victory in the industry and length three months ago.