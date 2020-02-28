frankie-muniz-ties-the-knot-with-longtime-really-like-paige-value!

Frankie Muniz has formally tied the knot!

The 34-12 months-previous Malcolm in the Center actor and DWTS Juniors host married his longtime really like Paige Rate very last weekend in Phoenix, AZ.

In accordance to Us Weekly, Frankie wore a burgundy fit, white shirt and black tie, though the Paige stunned in a lace robe.

Soon after the wedding ceremony weekend, Frankie and his loved ones capped the weekend off at an Arizona Coyotes match.

“Thank you so considerably @arizonacoyotes for web hosting me and my family. It was the best way to cap off the greatest weekend of my existence!” Frankie wrote on his Instagram.

Congratulations to Frankie and Paige!