Franklin girls basketball finish undefeated, claim top spot in final Boston Herald rankings

As soon as the Franklin girls basketball team walked off the floor following a crushing overtime loss to Springfield Central in last year’s Division 1 state semifinal, the Panthers set out to take the next step.
Franklin took on all comers and dominated the competition. They went 24-0 and 21 of those wins were by double digits on its way to the Div. 1 final. While Boston Herald Dream Teamer Ali Brigham was the unquestioned star, this was more than a one-man team as Olivia Quinn emerged as a solid No. 2 option and others stepped up in key junctures.
Andover might not have been the second-best team midway through the season, but Alan Hibino did a masterful job of getting his young team to peak at the right time. The Golden Warriors clearly earned their Div. 1 North sectional title by beating three teams ranked in the top 16 (Central Catholic, Chelmsford and Cambridge), then stunned favored Bridgewater-Raynham in the Garden to earn the right to be called co-champions.
As for No. 3 Bridgewater-Raynham, don’t shed too many tears for Cheryl Seavey and the Trojans. Sure the season ended a little short of what they would have liked, but many of those same players are coming back for another run, led by Shay Bollin and Kenzie Matulonis.
No. 4 Foxboro gave the Hockomock League two state champions as the Warriors shared the Div. 2 state title with Taconic, while No. 5 Needham was a mere seconds away from winning a Div. 1 South championship.
FINAL BOSTON HERALD EMASS TOP 25 GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
*1. Franklin (24-0)
2. Andover (19-6)
3. Bridgewater-Raynham (21-3)
4. Foxboro (23-2)
5. Needham (21-3)
6. St. Mary’s (24-2)
7. Cathedral (18-2)
*8. Natick (20-3)
9. Cambridge (19-5)
10. Woburn (21-2)
11. Hingham (20-4)
12. Norwood (21-2)
13. *Medway (21-3)
14. Bishop Feehan (17-6)
15. Central Catholic (18-4)
16. Chelmsford (20-3)
17. Newton North (16-7)
18. Newton South (16-6)
19. *Medfield (19-3)
20. North Reading (16-9)
21. Pentucket (22-3)
22. Rockland (22-3)
23. Billerica (14-8)
24. Wilmington (17-6)
25. Plymouth North (17-5)
** – Played in an Eastern Mass. league during the regular season, but competed in the Central Mass. tournament.
DIVISION 1 NORTH
1. Andover (19-6)
2. Cambridge (19-5)
3. Woburn (21-2)
4. Central Catholic (18-4)
5. Chelmsford (20-3)
6. Billerica (14-8)
7. Masconomet (13-8)
8. Lexington (13-8)
DIVISION 1 SOUTH
1. Bridgewater-Raynham (21-3)
2. Needham (21-3)
3. Bishop Feehan (17-6)
4. Newton North (16-7)
5. Newton South (16-6)
6. Plymouth North (17-5)
7. Walpole (14-8)
8. Oliver Ames (14-7)
DIVISION 2 NORTH
1. North Reading (16-9)
2. Pentucket (22-3)
3. Wilmington (17-6)
4. Marblehead (17-4)
5. Saugus (16-5)
6. Newburyport (14-9)
7. Tewksbury (11-10)
8. Dracut (9-13)
DIVISION 2 SOUTH
1. Foxboro (23-2)
2. Hingham (20-4)
3. Norwood (21-2)
4. Old Rochester (20-4)
5. Pembroke (16-6)
6. Falmouth (19-5)
7. New Mission (16-5)
8. Nauset (15-7)
DIVISION 3 NORTH
1. St. Mary’s (24-2)
2. Amesbury (20-3)
3. Bishop Fenwick (15-7)
4. Winthrop (15-8)
5. Lynnfield (13-7)
6. Whittier (16-5)
7. Austin Prep (12-10)
8. Watertown (10-11)
DIVISION 3 SOUTH
1. Rockland (22-3)
2. Archbishop Williams (16-8)
3. Norwell (19-3)
4. Dedham (14-9)
5. Middleboro (16-6)
6. Fontbonne (14-8)
7. Ursuline (13-9)
8. Bourne (15-7)
DIVISION 4 NORTH
1. Matignon (20-2)
2. Fenway (16-8)
3. Malden Catholic (16-6)
4. Maimonides (11-3)
5. Northeast (16-5)
6. Mystic Valley (12-10)
7. Snowden (14-7)
8. Rockport (12-8)
DIVISION 4 SOUTH
1. Cathedral (18-2)
2. Westport (20-3)
3. Carver (18-6)
4. St. John Paul (21-2)
5. South Shore (17-5)
6. Old Colony (16-6)
7. Holbrook (15-7)
8. West Bridgewater (14-8)