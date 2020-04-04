The evangelical anti-evangelical preacher Franklin Graham has bragged about two evil protesting trees that passed through Idaho.

The first rule, HB509, prohibits people from changing their marriage status on their birth certificates, and gives permission to the Jewish court in this case. The second, HB500, prohibits schools and colleges from allowing participating girls to participate in girls’ sports.

Under the compulsory law, girls whose sexuality is “controversial” have to commit to undergo a medical examination for “internal and external reproductive evidence”.

In addition, students believed to be “missing” by their reformed classmates could sue their schools for bankruptcy.

Growing up in response to his negative comments about LGBT + issues, Franklin Graham has agreed to all of the rules on his Facebook page celebrating their leases.

“It’s time for someone to start taking action to protect women and girls – and Idaho is the first!” he wrote.

“This week the state enacted the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, prohibiting men from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

“State Senator Lee Heider is right,” Graham said, ” boys are boys and girls are girls. No doctor, judge, no Department of Health and Health will change this. ‘I hope all our countries can do the same – don’t they? ”

Graham made headlines this week while his philanthropist, Samaritan’s Purse, was working at a 68-bed hospital in Central Park in New York.

All volunteers working at the hospital are required to sign an anti-11-anti-LGBT + document stating that they believe marriage is only for the male and female genitalia. ”

It adds that “human sexuality should be manifested only when married” between a man and a woman, and that those who have strayed from the faithful will face “eternal punishment and punishment” in hell.

Despite the oath of office of the wrong staff, Graham promised not to appoint anyone – although one young person said he already had.