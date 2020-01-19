Franklin has been undisputed since the first meeting

The season may not have started the way Franklin coaching icon Carmine Colace had wanted for a long time, but things have gone well since then.

Since the season opened with a loss for Hope (R.I.), the Panthers have gone 11-0-1, with a draw against highly regarded St. John’s Prep. The fast start did not completely surprise Colace.

“We had five section champions and three state place winners back,” said Colace, who has collected more than 600 wins in his 38 years at the helm. “We are pretty good in line, but the only concern I have is depth at certain weight classes. We are pretty good at the top weights, but we have no backups there. “

Although Franklin has always been a first-class dual-measurement team, the Panthers demonstrated that they can be a factor in the top events. They recently placed in the top 10 on the George Bossi Lowell Holidays as Dom Sackley (second at 160 pounds), Jake Carlucci (seventh out of 132) and Ken Sauer (eighth out of 152) all placed in that marque event.

Sauer is part of a higher class that Colace has credited for delivering strong leadership – the others are Matt Leofanti (285), Ben Jacoby (195) and Dylan Nawn (182). Leofanti was unbeaten in helping Franklin win the Redhawk Duals in Natick. He was joined in the winners circle by Alex Fracassa (145) and Sackley when Franklin won the event for the fourth consecutive year.

“It was a good double encounter,” Colace said. “We had some good competitions there. Brookline struggled hard for us (36-32 win). “

Keep your own

Burlington coach Paul Shvartsman has always pushed the envelope when it comes to challenging his team on the mat.

Last week Shvartsman took three of his wrestlers to the Eastern States Classic, a tournament with 171 schools from different states. It is an event that Shvasrtman is looking forward to, because it gives him a benchmark of how his team of wrestlers compete against high-end competition.

“It’s an excellent tournament with a really good field,” said Shvartsman. “When we started working years ago, there were 60 teams, but now there are more than 170 teams.”

Cam Soda was fourth at 106 pounds, while his brother Zach won four games in the same weight class. Joseph Perna won a competition at £ 120.

“I thought our kids were struggling well,” Shvartsman said. “Cam struggled great, did what he had to do to win his games. Zach and Joe fought hard and struggled. “

Burlington was one of the four teams from Massachusetts who participated in the event. State power Springfield Central grabbed a fifth because Darby McLaughlin was number two at 195, while Greg Harris (fourth at 285) and Mahari Miller (sixth at 145) were all in the top eight.

Melrose star Hunter Adrian won five games and finished third at 120 pounds. His only loss was a 1-0 decision to rank Jordan Titus from the national Center Moriches (N.Y.).

Brevin Cassella from Nashoba also had a great show. He reached the final at 160 pounds before losing 3-2 to Jacob Null from Dolgeville (N.Y.).

“I think this shows that our top wrestlers are able to compete against the best,” said Shvartsman. “We may not have the depth that some of these teams have, but our top kids can struggle with each of them.”

Bigger is not always better

Tewksbury has always been proud of his status as one of the smallest schools in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

That certainly had no impact on the Redmen in their last winning series. Among the victims were MVC Grote schools Haverhill, Lowell, methuen and Andover while Tewksbury brought the record to 10-3, surpassing last year’s win by three and more.

“I felt we had a team that was able to put them together,” said Stephen O’Keefe, coach at Tewksbury. “We had a large number of children who came back and a couple who came back from injuries, so we don’t lose in the weight class we had in the past. The other is with the numbers, the practices have been very competitive and we have a good group children. “

The top wrestler is senior heavyweight Dylan Chandler. Ranked among the five wrestlers in the state, Chandler achieved solid third place at the prestigious George Bossi Lowell Holidays.

“Dylan is a child who struggles all year round,” said O’Keefe. “He is firmly on top, gets up quickly and struggles very aggressively.”

A pleasant surprise was the return of Dylan Lightfoot. Set aside by a shoulder injury last season, the 132-pounder has made its way to the top 10 rankings and has recently come in fifth place on the Bossi Lowell Holidays. Senior Captain Connor Charron (138) and freshman Jack Callahan (120) have been very solid.

Do you have ideas for wrestling stories or facts, send me an email at donato.ventura@bostonherald.com