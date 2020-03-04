franklin-law-enforcement-clears-armed-particular-person-situation-in-spencer-hall

Emily R. West, Nashville Tennessean Revealed 2: 13 p.m. CT March 4, 2020 | Up to date three: 17 p.m. CT March four, 2020

The Franklin police has cleared the Spencer Corridor neighborhood of any danger, officers said.

“Spencer Corridor region citizens. All very clear, condition is secure and you are free to resume standard pursuits,” Lt. Charles Warner wrote on NextDoor. “Thank you for your persistence.”

Police officers haven’t introduced the specifics of what took place to trigger the incident in the dwelling.

In a NextDoor community notify, law enforcement warned inhabitants of Spencer Hall about an incident with an armed person in the neighborhood.

Lt. Charles Warner wrote in the post the incident was contained to Millbank Lane. It truly is contained to a person home, Warner said.

“As we proceed operating toward a tranquil resolution, out of an abundance of warning we check with that you continue to be in your house right up until we give the all clear,” Warner wrote.

This is a acquiring tale.

Reach Emily West at [email protected] or 615-613-1380 and on Twitter at @emwest22.

