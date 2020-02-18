[franklin-stays-best-powering-ali-brigham’s-22-points-in-comcast-classic]

WOBURN, MA. FEB 17: Cathedral’s Tayla Barros (2) blocked by a pair of Franklin defenders Ali Brigham (1) remaining and Megan O’Connell (34) in the initially fifty percent through the Comcast 2020 Basketball Traditional, Monday February 16, 2020, at Woburn Memorial Significant Faculty in Woburn. (Jim Michaud / MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

WOBURN, MA. FEB 17: Cathedral’s Mackenzie Daleba (25) blocked close to the basket by Franklin’s Megan O’Connell (34) in the very first half through the Comcast 2020 Basketball Basic, Monday February 16, 2020, at Woburn Memorial Significant College in Woburn. (Jim Michaud / MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)

WOBURN, MA. FEB 17: Cathedral’s Ariana Vanderhoop (23) blocked by many Franklin defenders, from still left, Ali Brigham (1) Megan O’Connell (34) and Olivia Quinn (23) in the 2nd 50 % throughout the Comcast 2020 Basketball Classic, Monday February 16, 2020, at Woburn Memorial Higher University in Woburn. (Jim Michaud / MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

WOBURN, MA. FEB 17: Cathedral’s Ciana Gibson (10) blocked near the basket by Franklin’s Erin Quaile (20) in the very first 50 % for the duration of the Comcast 2020 Basketball Traditional, Monday February 16, 2020, at Woburn Memorial Significant School in Woburn. (Jim Michaud / MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

WOBURN, MA. FEB 17: Cathedral’s Ariana Vanderhoop (23) blocked underneath the basket by Franklin’s Ali Brigham (1) in the initial fifty percent during the Comcast 2020 Basketball Traditional, Monday February 16, 2020, at Woburn Memorial Substantial School in Woburn. (Jim Michaud / MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

WOBURN, MA. FEB 17: Franklin’s Olivia Quinn (23) blocked less than the basket by Cathedral’s Ariana Vanderhoop (23) in the second 50 % in the course of the Comcast 2020 Basketball Typical, Monday February 16, 2020, at Woburn Memorial Substantial University in Woburn. (Jim Michaud / MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

WOBURN, MA. FEB 17: Cathedral’s Ariana Vanderhoop (23) blocked below the basket by Franklin’s Ali Brigham (one) in the initial 50 percent through the Comcast 2020 Basketball Traditional, Monday February 16, 2020, at Woburn Memorial Higher University in Woburn. (Jim Michaud / MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

WOBURN, MA. FEB 17: Franklin’s Ali Brigham (1) blocked beneath the basket by a pair of Cathedral defenders, Mackenzie Daleba (25) and Ariana Vanderhoop (23) in the 2nd 50 percent for the duration of the Comcast 2020 Basketball Traditional, Monday February 16, 2020, at Woburn Memorial Superior School in Woburn. (Jim Michaud / MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)

WOBURN — Franklin mentor John Leighton did not sweat in excess of his workforce dealing with their largest deficit of the season in the very first quarter as opposed to No. four Cathedral.

Leighton experienced very good explanation not to as prime-rated Franklin had the appropriate recipe to remain fantastic.

Franklin improved to 20- as 6-foot-four centre Ali Brigham netted 16 of her video game-high 22 details in the 2nd 50 percent to lead the way to a 73-56 nonleague win over Cathedral in the Div. one championship of the IAABO Board 27 Comcast Common Monday at Woburn Large.

Franklin did not just depend on Brigham as Elizabeth Wilson (13 details), Olivia Quinn (14 factors, 14 rebounds) and Megan O’Connell (16 details) all scored in double figures as well.

“Being down was superior for us. It’s excellent learning intelligent,” Leighton explained. “The girls’ composure was unbelievable. It was business enterprise-like.”

Cathedral (13-two) opened a 15-6 direct six minutes into the contest ahead of Franklin roared again with a 22-4 tear to seize regulate.

Wilson powered the run with a few three-ideas even though Quinn and O’Connell both equally chipped in to give Franklin a 34-22 halftime guide. Mackenzie Daleba (16 details) and Ciana Gibson sparked Cathedral to get within just 52-48 with 6: 24 remaining, but Brigham and Franklin’s complimentary parts could not be contained to coastline to its 18th double-digit acquire.

And even though Franklin’s file does not have a blemish, it is left seeking to complete more.

“We are not likely to choose a working day off,” Brigham said. “The working day we acquire a working day off is the working day right after the condition championship video game.”

In the Div. two championship of the tournament, No. 12 Norwood notched its 18th consecutive acquire by coming from behind for just the next time this season to defeat Braintree (10-10), 48-46.

After trailing 26-22 at halftime, Norwood (19-1) allowed just 6 3rd-quarter factors to leap in front, when Megan Olbrys, who scored all of her crew-substantial 11 factors in the next fifty percent to go along with 10 rebounds, and Erin Reen (10 points) led Norwood’s offense to appear out on major.

“Defense has gotten us right here and we seriously buckled down on protection toward the end of that recreation,” claimed Norwood coach Amy Lepley.