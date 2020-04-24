Franklin Templeton Closes 6 Funds of India: What It Means To You – Business News

The Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has announced that it will close six yield-oriented, managed mutual funds with total assets under management of Rs 25,856 crore in India from April 23 due to severe market dislocation and illiquidity caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The decision was made to protect value for investors through managed portfolio sales,” Franklin Templeton said in a statement.

The statement said the decision was limited to funds that have “significant direct exposure to high-yield, low-grade credit securities in India, most affected by the current market liquidity crisis.”

Franklin Templeton will eventually sell the underlying securities of all these assets and pay off its investors gradually.

What are these assets?

Franklin Templeton is stopping the launch of these fixed income and credit risk funds, leaving 308 billion ($ 4.1 billion) in investor investment.

* Franklin India Low Duration Fund (FILDF),

* Franklin Dynamic Billing Fund,

* Franklin India Credit Risk Fund,

* Franklin’s short-term revenue plan in India,

Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, i

* Franklin India Income Opportunity Fund (FIIOF)

What did Franklin Templeton say?

“Due to the new coronavirus, or the COVID-19 pandemic, current liquidity in the bond market has dried up. Debt securities have risen sharply, significantly reducing the ability of companies to service their debt. Mutual funds have also received many redemption requests. “In these circumstances, it is best to use the funds and return the money to investors,” said Sanjay Sapre, President of Franklin Templeton (India).

“Extending the shutdown has increased purchase volumes and reduced inflows to unsustainable levels. The programs even resorted to loans within the allowed limits, in line with market practices for financing buyouts. But given the situation, we felt it would not be wise to continue using the schemes, “Sapre said.

When will investors get their money back?

Investors will not be able to withdraw their money immediately or independently and will have to wait almost as long as the scheme lasts.

For example, the duration of the Macaulay Franklin India Short Term Fund in March was 1.2 years. In simple words, investors will have to wait about a year and 73 days to get all their money out of the scheme.

Similarly, the macaulay duration of the Franklin India Fund by the end of March was 3.22 years and investors will have to wait three years and 80 days to receive their money.

What will happen to SIPs, STPs?

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) will automatically stop since Franklin Templeton stopped subscriptions and buyouts.

If someone enrolled in System Transfer Plans (STPs), their money is stuck. An STP is an instrument in which a lump sum is invested in a debt fund, preferably one with a low risk, before an equal amount can be transferred to the equity fund of one’s choice once a week or monthly.

Transfers to investor equity funds will no longer take place.

If anyone still wants to invest in Franklin Templeton’s equity fund, they will need to re-arrange the funds.

Sapre said payments would be made gradually, based on the realization of bond issuer funds and the sale of the portfolio.

However, the first set of payments will be made to their debtors and then to the investors.

.