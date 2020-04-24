Franklin Templeton says he decided to talk to Sebi about closing six mutual fund projects

This is the first time a fund house has closed its programs due to a pandemic associated with the virus. The decision has raised concerns about the fate of investments, and the AMFI Industry Body rushed into the same process on Friday.

latest update: April 24, 2020, 4:19 PM IST

A day after his shocking decision to close six debt plans, Franklin Templeton said on Friday that the decision involved Sebi and the regulator of the capital markets “reason” in doing so in order to protect the value for investors. Has observed.

The director of the fund said that while noticing the inability of long-term repayment operations to find receipts and seizures despite low interest rates, investors will have to wait a few months to get their money’s worth. “Move” in the markets.

Financial manager for 25 years in India, Franklin India’s lowest credit fund, Pouya Franklin India’s minority fund, Franklin India’s credit risk fund, Franklin India’s short-term income plan, Franklin India’s short-term income plan, Extraordinary bond fund Short came Franklin of India and Franklin of India. Opportunity Fund on Thursday. Six debt plans had assets managed by more than 25,000 rupees.

“We’ve increased interaction with the regulator, and the regulator is very cooperative. Sebi was great; they also saw the reason … which is the best option for inflating the fund. It’s not a very thoughtful decision,” he said. “Franklin Templeton CEO Vyuk Qadwa has contacted the investor,” he said.

Earlier, the top management confirmed the ninth asset manager in India, reaffirming his commitment to India and stressing that all other projects will continue as normal.

“Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, there is an unprecedented repurchase pressure on investors, and the only options left over from MF are to sell their holdings at a significantly lower cost,” said Sanji Saper, India’s chief operating officer. This can select investors. Invest, or borrow more to borrow.

He said that when both seemed difficult and with the support of investment value, they decided to pause by shutting down the plans, adding that now no new investment can be started by investors.

However, these funds will function from a managerial perspective, where maturities and investment coupons are collected and securities are sold at the best price.

“We have noticed that it is hurting investors because we do not see much clarity in the market and the economy. We have called for it to suspend the (six) funds, to eliminate them,” Santos Kamat said. The company’s chief investment officer with a steady income, on a regular and non-disruptive basis,

Qudwa said investors are making money by making periodic payments, while Sapre said there was a possibility of a “fair” distribution of revenue from the project’s closure.

“We hope to be able to maintain our value and we hope to be able to return the maximum value to investors in the next few months,” Qudwa said.

Kamat said the markets depend on the uncertainty about the lock and do not operate optimally, while Qadwa said parts of the Kerch on the edge of over-liquidity that are parked with RBIs per day point to severe appetite pressures. Risks are risky.

“Due to the COVID-19 crisis and the resulting lock on the Indian economy, which was necessary to address the same situation, there is significant liquidity and stability in certain segments of the company’s stock market, especially in the fixed income sector,” he said. “We are facing continuous and increased redemption,” Franklin Templeton MF said in a statement late Thursday evening.

Amfi Industry has assured investors that most of the IMF’s fixed assets are invested in high-quality securities, and that such projects have the right liquidity to ensure normal performance.

In a statement, the industry body strongly recommended that investors continue to focus on their investment goals, consult with their financial advisor, and not pursue a single event in a separate program in several fund-based projects.

