franklin-theatre-names-long-lasting-director,-announces-new-programming

This 7 days, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County announced a permanent director of the Franklin Theatre alongside with a new show lineup.

Paul T. Couch — who was performing as an interim — will now stay on Principal Avenue. With that, Couch will introduce a new lineup of demonstrates and entertainment for the duration of the up coming 12 months.

“This theater is these kinds of a gem to this overall county, and we want to emphasis on producing it obtainable to even extra men and women with even a lot more fascinating programming,” Heritage Basis CEO Bari Watson Beasley reported. “Naming Paul Couch as the government director is a important section of that aim, and he delivers with him a prosperity of know-how in programming, managing and promoting environment-course venues and the displays they supply. A single of his initial concepts in this part was to introduce this new period of diversified programming, and we are so psyched to convey this added enjoyment to Williamson County and to this attractive theater.”

New programming for 2020-2021

The new period is made up of a few sequence, every produced up of five demonstrates undertaking a few performances each and every. Tickets for every sequence are on sale now, with specific efficiency tickets likely on sale in April.

“Below the considerate steering of the Heritage Foundation, the Franklin Theatre will welcome a new period of amusement to its stage with this new period,” Sofa claimed. “Our new programming will enrich the cultural choices obtainable to Williamson County inhabitants and people. Audiences will have new options to develop reminiscences in the coronary heart of downtown Franklin.”

The new year of programming will begin Sept. 19 with Black Violin and run by April 2021.

To look at the full lineup, go to franklintheatre.com.

About the Heritage Foundation

The Heritage Basis of Williamson County has labored to save properties in the place for going on 53 years. Some of its most significant preservation assignments incorporate the Franklin Theatre, Roper’s Knob, parts of the Franklin battlefield and the Previous, Aged Jail.

