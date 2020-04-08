FranU nursing learners graduating early to help overcome COVID-19

BATON ROUGE – Lessons are ending early for just under 40 senior nursing college students at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Woman University. The personal college is pushing graduation up to let students to join the workforce faster and assist combat COVID-19.

“It is scary, but it is also interesting,” senior Madelyn Stuntz explained. “There’s generally likely to be a worry whether or not we are in the center of a pandemic or not. We are nevertheless new nurses. There is going to be a mastering curve, but I do think FranU has ready us.”

In purchase to achieve the new April 27 graduation day, Stuntz says her previous semester is remaining quick-tracked.

“We’re equipped to shift some owing dates for assignments forward a very little bit, and for lessons we’re just owning to incorporate some of the lectures jointly.”

In whole, 37 learners at FranU will be graduating early. The governor’s business questioned nursing colleges to consider a new graduation day to reinforce the workforce and increase to the amount of nurses functioning at space hospitals.

Stuntz suggests she wishes to be an ICU nurse, so the likelihood of her dealing with coronavirus clients is significant every time she receives a occupation.

“More than likely I would see those variety of people, but I truly feel ready for it,” she claimed. “I feel organized.”

It’s one move the condition is building to test to aid the wellness treatment surge.

“Even even though we will not get the fancy graduation ceremony, and we will not have the pinning ceremony, we are heading to get to assistance our group when they want us most. And for me that is all we will need, which is more than enough,” Stuntz said.

“This has taken a lot of collaboration across all the departments at the University,

School of Nursing Dean Dr. Amy Hall stated in a statement. “I’m amazed by the collaboration and aid we have gotten as we are charting these not known waters. It is really also a excellent way for FranU to assist our area hospitals by expanding the nursing workforce a number of months early. When we spoke with the senior nursing students, they seemed quite fired up to be ready to graduate early. They did not voice any considerations and I have no worries with them graduating early both.”

In purchase to get the job done proper after graduating, the college students will obtain a momentary operating permit. Standardized assessments these kinds of as NCLEX for nursing have been suspended for the duration of the unexpected emergency.