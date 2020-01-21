Fraud decision adapts to changing conditions

divide

Only if you believe that there are no more surprises will this statistic decrease: 60 percent of the companies surveyed recently had no idea that their customer data had been breached because the payment system and the payment process are too opaque to recognize this. That will be surprising in 2020 – or maybe the mood will be “shockingly” better captured.

The world of cybercrime is a real immersion in such dark statistics, but the industry doesn’t accept it. Advances in fraud decisions lead cyber fraudsters to enter the new world of synthetic identities and devilish mass bot attacks and look for a possible opening that they can take advantage of.

Some industries are more vulnerable than others, as we saw in the latest fraud decisioning playbook, a collaboration between PYMNTS and Simility. With 2020 on the way to a banner year for internet bad guys, there’s also good news for retailers and brands. Some of the most effective uses of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are in the fight against fraud. That will also make 2020 a potential turning point in the struggle between legitimate e-commerce and its enemies.

The problem with trust

Trust is not trustworthy. It is a strange ironic truth in this time of rampant cyber exercise. Trusted companies were among the first to be targeted by cybercrime syndicates, particularly in online marketplaces where there was no personal or linguistic communication between sellers and buyers.

The digitized trust that enables the payment world not only works for Amazon and Alibaba. In fact, the smartest companies in the world are cheated on a grand scale, all based on trust.

The publishing and advertising industry spent billions to create a maze of ad networks, pixels, and click-tracking technologies as newspapers died and social media took over. Too bad that so many investigative journalists have been fired – they could have picked up cybercriminals through digital advertising networks like their private ATMs. So much money has been withdrawn from the global online advertising ecosystem that we can only estimate a wild range: Cyber ​​fraudsters earned between $ 6 and $ 42 billion in 2019. In a word, shocking. The FBI even shipped a member of the so-called “Methbot” hacker ring to the United States – but only after his group stole an estimated $ 30 million.

This is where the powerful fraud decision systems with adaptive detection and flexible intrusion of data that unexpectedly search for fraud patterns make the difference.

Security is multi-layered

While sophisticated new forms of fraud detection – such as analyzing mouse movements for signs of humanity and biometrically recognizing deep fakes and synthetic IDs – are ahead of fraudsters, other methods have proven effective. What is emerging is a multi-point approach to fraud detection that uses AI and ML to analyze Internet traffic and human experts make the difficult decisions.

There is support for ideas such as adding “friendly friction” to transactions, as well as stricter methods such as strong customer authentication (SCA). Anti-fraud efforts are increasingly a matter of overlapping processes and technologies spying out the counterfeits and letting the “real me” through.

