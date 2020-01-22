Fraud disguises itself as package delivery text

A new scam is making its rounds. Many of you contacted FOX43 on Facebook about fake text messages you received.

The text includes a greeting with your name and a message that your FedEx package is waiting for you to make delivery settings. It also includes a tracking code and a link to a free “survey”.

The survey will ask you to pay for your credit card details for shipping. You will also be automatically signed in to receive a product with a $ 98.95 fee each month.

Steven Lutz, chief of police at Newberry Township, said there would not be much hope in this case afterwards.

“It is almost impossible for us to find out where the money is going after providing this information to the fraudster,” said Lutz.

Lutz said the department was called for fraud at least every other day. Everyone is taken as seriously as the other. Depending on the type of fraud, it is highly unlikely that they will be able to charge you. Especially those who are over text.

“If you have fraud with attached phone numbers, these phone numbers are usually falsified or forwarded in different ways,” said Lutz. “If we as a law enforcement agency issue a search warrant for that particular phone number, it won’t be there because that number doesn’t exist.”

It happens more often than not. FedEx wants people to know how they work and sends us an explanation saying:

“FedEx does not send unsolicited text messages or emails to customers requesting money, packages, or personal information. Any suspicious text messages or emails should be deleted without opening and reported to abuse@fedex.com. For more tips on detecting online fraud, visit the FedEx Customer Protection Center at http://www.fedex.com/us/security/prevent-fraud. “

Chef Lutz said if you’re not sure about the number, do a quick Google search for a legitimate number for this company.

“The fraudsters are very, very good at their craft,” said Lutz. “And if I’m good at their craft, they know how to cheat even the most seasoned people who don’t feel like they’re being hunted.”

The Newberry Township Police Department website contains a link to the most common scams involving seniors. They also have information on the most common fraud attempts, including package fraud, phishing, and cell phone fraud.