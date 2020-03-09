Fraudster who pleaded guilty to Vancouver kidnapping receives four years

Ayaz Dhanani, demonstrated in a Facebook picture.

A convicted fraudster who served stage the kidnapping of a U.S. citizen in Downtown Vancouver, which includes posing as a sufferer, has been sentenced to 4 years in prison.

In December, Ayaz Dhanani, 40, who acquired a life time securities investing ban in 2016, pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court docket to the April 17, 2016, abduction of Farjad Fani.

Dhanani, who was previously convicted of fraud and sentenced to 3 years in prison, befriended Fani more than the system of numerous months, telling him that he owned residence. Fani informed him that he was rich and was arranging to keep in Vancouver for numerous months in purchase to carry out organization.

On the night time of the abduction, the two men satisfied at a cafe in Coal Harbour and then went for a stroll just before a van pulled up and the two men were purchased into the car.

Immediately after receiving into the van, the accused’s legs and arms were tied guiding his again with zap straps and two male co-conspirators pushed the target to the flooring. One particular of the co-conspirators, who had been not determined in court, threatened the victim, declaring “Get the f–k down. I’m going to get rid of you.”

The victim’s fingers had been tied powering his back again with zap straps and his mouth and ears included with duct tape. His head was coated with a bag.

The co-conspirators advised Fani that as long as he kept silent, he would be fantastic as their authentic focus on was the accused, who they reported owed them dollars.

Just after the motor vehicle began going, the victim’s possessions were taken from him, which include $3,000 in hard cash, a cellphone and credit cards, including a U.S.-issued Chase Bank Visa card.

The co-conspirators questioned concerns about the fiscal position of Fani, who responded that he experienced access to $800,000 by means of a variety of accounts.

At one level, the co-conspirators lower the zap straps off the accused’s wrists, gave him his cellphone back again and took the bag off his head. The accused then told the sufferer to deliver him the wire transfer details of his accounts to him via textual content message, which the victim proceeded to do.

The accused told the target that he would communicate the co-conspirators into letting them go so that they could aid the wire transfer, and the sufferer and accused have been ultimately released with the accused beginning to cry and expressing worry in excess of his girlfriend, who the co-conspirators experienced mentioned was in risk.

Fani later told police that the accused appeared to be faking his crying but that he was anxious that they had been becoming viewed and he was obliged to remain with the accused.

The two men went to Dhanani’s highrise condominium with the plan staying to use the suite’s web accessibility to transfer the cash.

Fani was capable to uncover out the suite selection and make contact with his colleagues, who identified as law enforcement to the scene.

Dhanani was arrested and then launched. Just after his release, he employed Fani’s Chase Bank card to obtain a variety of items, which includes a Rolex check out.

In imposing sentence, B.C. Supreme Courtroom Justice David Crossin known as it a circumstance of “violence, terror and greed” and claimed he accepted a joint submission on sentencing by the Crown and the defence.

The judge claimed that the accused could not be stated to have been a peripheral participant and that the offence was in reality “coldly calculated.”

He said that inspite of Dhanani’s prison record he appeared to be additional a “hapless rogue” relatively than a violent felony.

“His acumen for fraudulent exercise could be greatest illustrated by the fact that no quicker was he released by the Vancouver Police Section on this matter (that) he straight away went about working with the pretty victim’s credit rating card that had been stolen for the duration of the kidnapping,” Crossin mentioned.

Right after receiving credit rating for pre-sentence custody, Dhanani will have 3 yrs and 128 days to serve.

